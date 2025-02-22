EU plans to provide Ukraine with 20 billion euros in military aid
EU plans to provide Ukraine with 20 billion euros in military aid

The EU wants to strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield
Source:  Bloomberg

Official Brussels is currently actively working on a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 20 billion euros. According to preliminary data, it will include: artillery ammunition, air defense systems, precision missiles, drones and other types of weapons.

Points of attention

  • Official Brussels seeks approval for the initiative from foreign ministers, with potential hurdles from pro-Russian political influences.
  • The support includes supply of weapons, equipment, and funding to bolster Ukrainian troops in the ongoing conflict.

The EU wants to strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield

According to journalists, citing their insiders, official Brussels is determined to receive in-principle approval for this initiative as early as next week.

This is expected to happen during a meeting of foreign ministers. EU member state leaders will then have to approve the financial details and sign the agreement.

According to anonymous sources, an obstacle on this path may again be the position of the team of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who is known to be a pro-Russian politician.

Official Budapest has already announced its intention to block any new military assistance to Ukraine.

And Germany may delay the decision due to internal political processes related to the elections, the report says.

What is important to understand is that the bloc's new initiative involves contributions from EU member states and their allies in cash and in kind.

As insiders note, this concerns the supply of weapons, equipment, and funding to support Ukrainian troops.

