Ukraine struck 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,140 Russian invaders. In addition, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 15 tanks, 9 armored combat vehicles, and 66 enemy artillery systems.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 22, 2025:

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/22/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 866,000 (+1,140) people;

tanks — 10,161 (+15) units;

armored combat vehicles — 21,139 (+9) units;

artillery systems — 23,528 (+66) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 26,311 (+155) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 38,234 (+139) units;

special equipment — 3754 (+1).

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that 90 clashes occurred at the front on February 21.

The Russian army launched one missile strike using two missiles against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 72 airstrikes, dropping 92 anti-aircraft missiles.

In total, the enemy carried out over 5,000 attacks and used 3,050 kamikaze drones for their attacks.