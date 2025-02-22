Ukraine struck 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of February 22, 2025:
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,140 Russian invaders. In addition, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 15 tanks, 9 armored combat vehicles, and 66 enemy artillery systems.

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 90 clashes at the front on February 21, indicating the scale of the confrontations between the two forces.
  • Ukraine's missile troops and artillery have targeted and struck seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, showcasing the strategic operations being carried out.

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/22/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 866,000 (+1,140) people;

  • tanks — 10,161 (+15) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,139 (+9) units;

  • artillery systems — 23,528 (+66) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 26,311 (+155) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 38,234 (+139) units;

  • special equipment — 3754 (+1).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that 90 clashes occurred at the front on February 21.

The Russian army launched one missile strike using two missiles against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 72 airstrikes, dropping 92 anti-aircraft missiles.

In total, the enemy carried out over 5,000 attacks and used 3,050 kamikaze drones for their attacks.

Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and three enemy artillery pieces.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 21-22 - what is known

