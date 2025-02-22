The US is threatening to disconnect Ukraine from Starlink —what is the reason?

US President Donald Trump's team is looking for new leverage over Ukraine to force it to sign a subsoil deal. Among the options is disconnecting the entire country from Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet system.

The States continue to blackmail Ukraine

As journalists learned from their insiders, American negotiators are increasing pressure on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team, demanding access to Ukrainian minerals.

The White House believes that the threat to disconnect the country from Starlink will force Kyiv to agree to their conditions.

Ukraine's continued access to SpaceX's Starlink was raised in talks between American and Ukrainian officials after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected an initial proposal from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant. Share

Moreover, it turned out that these threats were again voiced to the Ukrainian leader during a meeting with the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg.

The latter made it clear to Zelensky that Ukraine would face an inevitable service outage if it did not sign a minerals agreement.