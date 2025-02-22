US President Donald Trump's team is looking for new leverage over Ukraine to force it to sign a subsoil deal. Among the options is disconnecting the entire country from Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet system.
Points of attention
- The escalating pressure and potential disconnect from Starlink highlight the intense negotiations between the US and Ukraine, with significant implications for both countries.
- The situation underscores the complex dynamics of international relations and the lengths to which countries may go to secure their interests.
The States continue to blackmail Ukraine
As journalists learned from their insiders, American negotiators are increasing pressure on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team, demanding access to Ukrainian minerals.
The White House believes that the threat to disconnect the country from Starlink will force Kyiv to agree to their conditions.
Moreover, it turned out that these threats were again voiced to the Ukrainian leader during a meeting with the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg.
The latter made it clear to Zelensky that Ukraine would face an inevitable service outage if it did not sign a minerals agreement.
