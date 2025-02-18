Sanctions against Russia. The US has made a demand to the European Union
Sanctions against Russia. The US has made a demand to the European Union

According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, all parties must agree to the terms of a peaceful settlement between Russia and Ukraine. This even includes the European Union lifting its sanctions against Russia.

  • The role of the European Union in the peace process is becoming increasingly relevant in the context of sanctions issues.
  • The US goal is to ensure a sustainable and mutually acceptable peace in the region.

The head of the State Department claims that "in order to put an end to any conflict, all parties must make concessions."

However, he added that it would be wrong to "predetermine them."

According to Marco Rubio, all parties must agree to the terms of the future settlement.

It's important to understand two things. The first is that the only leader in the world who can do this, who can even bring people together to start talking about this seriously, is President Trump. The second thing I would say is that in order for a conflict to end, all parties to the conflict have to agree on a solution, it has to be acceptable to them.

The American leader also spoke about the future role of official Brussels.

As Marco Rubio noted, the European Union will have to sit at the negotiating table at some point because they also have sanctions in place.

The head of American diplomacy added that the main goal is to end this war in a way that ensures a peace that is just, lasting, sustainable, and acceptable to all parties involved.

"What does that look like? Well, that's what we're going to continue to engage on," Rubio emphasized.

