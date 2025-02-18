According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, all parties must agree to the terms of a peaceful settlement between Russia and Ukraine. This even includes the European Union lifting its sanctions against Russia.
Points of attention
- The role of the European Union in the peace process is becoming increasingly relevant in the context of sanctions issues.
- The US goal is to ensure a sustainable and mutually acceptable peace in the region.
The US is talking about lifting sanctions on Russia
The head of the State Department claims that "in order to put an end to any conflict, all parties must make concessions."
However, he added that it would be wrong to "predetermine them."
According to Marco Rubio, all parties must agree to the terms of the future settlement.
The American leader also spoke about the future role of official Brussels.
As Marco Rubio noted, the European Union will have to sit at the negotiating table at some point because they also have sanctions in place.
The head of American diplomacy added that the main goal is to end this war in a way that ensures a peace that is just, lasting, sustainable, and acceptable to all parties involved.
