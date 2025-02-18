Zelenskyy voiced a proposal to Erdogan to end the war

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, he expects that Turkey will agree to join the countries from which Ukraine will receive certain guarantees in the context of a possible agreement to end the war.

Zelenskyy made an important statement in Turkey

The Ukrainian leader made his proposal during the opening of the new embassy building in Ankara.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that he sees Turkey among the countries that could offer Ukraine certain security guarantees in the context of the expected agreement to end the war.

We want peace, we want this war to end. But of course we want the end of this war to be based on certain security guarantees. We want these guarantees to be provided by the US, the EU and all of Europe, including Turkey. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, Ukraine will never agree to the recognition of its occupied territories by Russia.

What is important to understand is that, against the backdrop of Zelensky's statement, negotiations between the American and Russian delegations were taking place in Saudi Arabia.

As it became known recently, the teams of US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have agreed to create negotiating groups to end the war.