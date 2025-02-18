Europe is ready. EU has promised the US assistance to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Europe is ready. EU has promised the US assistance to Ukraine

European Commission
The European Union agreed to Trump's demands
Читати українською

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg that the European Union should increase defense spending for the EU and Ukraine, as previously demanded by Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • The EU intends to support Kyiv in strengthening its military potential and ensuring security.
  • Europe has developed a plan to increase defense production and spending.

The European Union agreed to Trump's demands

According to von der Leyen, official Brussels is determined to cooperate with the United States to stop the bloodshed and help ensure a just and lasting peace.

Ukraine and its people rightfully deserve this, the President of the European Commission emphasized.

In addition, she officially confirmed that she had already presented Keith Kellogg with "Europe's plans to increase defense production and spending, strengthening both European and Ukrainian military potential."

Against this background, Ursula von der Leyen stated Brussels' desire to ensure the EU's share of military assistance to Kyiv in full and "even do more."

Reaffirming the EU's commitment to a just and lasting peace, the President reiterated that any resolution must respect Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, backed by strong security guarantees. As the President made clear: "Now is a critical moment."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron announced the results of the emergency summit on Ukraine
Macron summed up the results of the summit in France
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Has Europe agreed to send troops to Ukraine — media reports
The Paris summit failed
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin is ready for talks with Zelensky, but there is one "but"
Putin again talks about negotiations with Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?