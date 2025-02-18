European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg that the European Union should increase defense spending for the EU and Ukraine, as previously demanded by Donald Trump.

The European Union agreed to Trump's demands

According to von der Leyen, official Brussels is determined to cooperate with the United States to stop the bloodshed and help ensure a just and lasting peace.

Ukraine and its people rightfully deserve this, the President of the European Commission emphasized.

In addition, she officially confirmed that she had already presented Keith Kellogg with "Europe's plans to increase defense production and spending, strengthening both European and Ukrainian military potential."

Against this background, Ursula von der Leyen stated Brussels' desire to ensure the EU's share of military assistance to Kyiv in full and "even do more."

Reaffirming the EU's commitment to a just and lasting peace, the President reiterated that any resolution must respect Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, backed by strong security guarantees. As the President made clear: "Now is a critical moment."