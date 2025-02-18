Europe is ready. EU has promised the US assistance to Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg that the European Union should increase defense spending for the EU and Ukraine, as previously demanded by Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- The EU intends to support Kyiv in strengthening its military potential and ensuring security.
- Europe has developed a plan to increase defense production and spending.
The European Union agreed to Trump's demands
According to von der Leyen, official Brussels is determined to cooperate with the United States to stop the bloodshed and help ensure a just and lasting peace.
In addition, she officially confirmed that she had already presented Keith Kellogg with "Europe's plans to increase defense production and spending, strengthening both European and Ukrainian military potential."
Against this background, Ursula von der Leyen stated Brussels' desire to ensure the EU's share of military assistance to Kyiv in full and "even do more."
