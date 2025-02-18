As Politico learned, despite lengthy discussions, during an emergency summit in Paris, European leaders were unable to reach an agreement on key issues, primarily regarding the sending of troops to Ukraine and security guarantees.
Points of attention
- According to journalists, this meeting was a "complete disappointment."
- Poland, as Kyiv's main ally, abandoned the idea of sending its troops into Ukraine.
The Paris summit failed
According to journalists, during the emergency summit, the opinions of the European allies on a number of key issues were divided.
In total, the negotiations lasted 3.5 hours and were, as the publication claims, "a complete disappointment."
What is important to understand is that Donald Trump's team recently sent a questionnaire to EU leaders asking them to determine their capabilities to support a peace agreement.
However, the summit participants were unable to cope with even this elementary task.
According to media reports, Paris and London supported the idea of introducing a peacekeeping contingent, but on condition of the participation of the United States.
According to British leader Keir Starmer, it is the United States that should act as a "bulwark" to deter Russia.
Interestingly, Poland, which is one of Kyiv's main allies, has abandoned the idea of sending its troops into Ukraine.
