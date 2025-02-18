US and Russian representatives held their first meeting in Saudi Arabia
US and Russian representatives held their first meeting in Saudi Arabia

What is known about the first meeting of the Trump and Putin teams
Source:  CNN

According to Kirill Dmitriev, a member of the Russian delegation, he has already held talks with representatives of US President Donald Trump's team in Saudi Arabia. It is important to understand that official negotiations will take place on February 18.

Points of attention

  • The agenda includes discussions on economic cooperation between the two countries, indicating a shift towards economic ties alongside ending conflicts.
  • Russian delegates deny seeking immediate relief from Western sanctions, stressing the significance of constructive dialogue and finding mutual beneficial solutions.

What is known about the first meeting of the Trump and Putin teams

According to a member of the Russian delegation, the administration of the new US president knows how to solve problems.

And I think President Trump is a great problem solver," added Kirill Dmitriev.

He also assured that the American delegation has not yet made any direct promises to the Russians.

"I think the promise is this: let's have a dialogue, let's find the best solution for our countries, for other countries, for the world community," said the henchman of dictator Putin.

Kirill Dmitriev actively denies that the aggressor country Russia will first of all seek to mitigate Western sanctions against it.

"I think it's very important to build bridges. I think the relationship between the US and Russia is very important for the world," the Russian representative said.

As journalists managed to learn from his insiders, Putin ordered Dmitriev to focus on restoring economic ties between the US and Russia, and not just negotiating an end to the war.

