According to Kirill Dmitriev, a member of the Russian delegation, he has already held talks with representatives of US President Donald Trump's team in Saudi Arabia. It is important to understand that official negotiations will take place on February 18.
Points of attention
- The agenda includes discussions on economic cooperation between the two countries, indicating a shift towards economic ties alongside ending conflicts.
- Russian delegates deny seeking immediate relief from Western sanctions, stressing the significance of constructive dialogue and finding mutual beneficial solutions.
What is known about the first meeting of the Trump and Putin teams
According to a member of the Russian delegation, the administration of the new US president knows how to solve problems.
He also assured that the American delegation has not yet made any direct promises to the Russians.
Kirill Dmitriev actively denies that the aggressor country Russia will first of all seek to mitigate Western sanctions against it.
As journalists managed to learn from his insiders, Putin ordered Dmitriev to focus on restoring economic ties between the US and Russia, and not just negotiating an end to the war.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-