Rubio mocks Putin and praises Zelensky after recent talks
Rubio mocks Putin and praises Zelensky after recent talks

Rubio mocks Putin and praises Zelensky after recent talks
Analysts, political scientists, and journalists are actively debating why US President Donald Trump's conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was shorter than Trump's conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has finally explained everything.

  • Trump's conversation with Zelensky was shorter than with Putin, due to the possibility of direct communication without interpreters.
  • The difference in English proficiency affected the duration of the negotiations.

The State Department mocked Putin in a jewelry-like manner

According to the US Secretary of State, the conversation between Trump and Zelensky, which took place on February 12, lasted 45 minutes.

The head of the White House claimed that his conversation with Putin lasted for over an hour, and official Moscow even came up with a version of an hour and a half.

Marco Rubio decided to explain for the first time why this happened. As it turned out, the reason lies in the ignorance of the Russian dictator, who for decades as the “president” of Russia failed to learn English.

As for Volodymyr Zelensky, he has full control over it, which the head of the US State Department drew attention to.

The difference is that with Putin you have to have translators, and it takes forever back and forth. Zelensky speaks fluent English, and they can talk and communicate more directly, and it happens much faster.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

Head of the US Department of State

By the way, on February 13, the Russian authorities officially confirmed that the Kremlin had started preparing a negotiating team that would organize a meeting between Putin and Trump.

