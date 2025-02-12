As American journalists have learned, White House President Donald Trump has secretly assigned another of his envoys to deal with Ukraine and Russia. According to the latest data, this is Stephen Witkoff.
Points of attention
- Stephen Witkoff has already held talks with representatives of the Russian regime.
- Witkoff's activities could have a key impact on the process of ending the war.
Trump is increasingly active in ending the war
According to insiders, Stephen Witkoff, who was previously appointed by Donald Trump as the Middle East envoy, has also been tasked with helping to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Anonymous sources claim that the US president has instructed Witkoff to "play a role" in the process of resolving these issues.
To this end, Donald Trump secretly expanded the envoy's authority beyond Middle East issues a few weeks ago "with the aim of opening a channel of negotiations with the Russians."
What is important to understand is that the head of the White House truly trusts Witkoff and is also convinced that he has the proper negotiating skills to help end the war in Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-