Trump made another secret decision regarding Ukraine and Russia
Trump is increasingly active in ending the war
Source:  The New York Times

As American journalists have learned, White House President Donald Trump has secretly assigned another of his envoys to deal with Ukraine and Russia. According to the latest data, this is Stephen Witkoff.

  • Stephen Witkoff has already held talks with representatives of the Russian regime.
  • Witkoff's activities could have a key impact on the process of ending the war.

According to insiders, Stephen Witkoff, who was previously appointed by Donald Trump as the Middle East envoy, has also been tasked with helping to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Anonymous sources claim that the US president has instructed Witkoff to "play a role" in the process of resolving these issues.

To this end, Donald Trump secretly expanded the envoy's authority beyond Middle East issues a few weeks ago "with the aim of opening a channel of negotiations with the Russians."

What is important to understand is that the head of the White House truly trusts Witkoff and is also convinced that he has the proper negotiating skills to help end the war in Ukraine.

Witkoff has already had direct talks with unnamed "close allies" of Vladimir Putin and has also discussed Ukraine with contacts in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

