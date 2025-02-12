US President Donald Trump welcomed American teacher Mark Vogel, who was released from Russian custody the day before, to the White House in what the president said was his first deal with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Trump has begun cooperation with the Kremlin

The American leader's envoy, Stephen Witkoff, arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow, on February 11 to pick up Vogel.

What is important to understand is that he spent over 3 years behind bars on drug possession charges.

Late that same evening, Vogel arrived at the White House, wrapped in an American flag. He was greeted by the US President.

Donald Trump said it was "an honor to play a small role" in his release.

"Thank you all, I love our country, and I'm very happy to be back here," said Mark Vogel. Share

According to the head of the White House, Putin released Mark Vogel without preconditions.

When asked by a journalist whether they gave anything in return, Donald Trump replied: