This is the beginning. Trump announced the first deal with Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

This is the beginning. Trump announced the first deal with Putin

Trump has begun cooperation with the Kremlin
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

US President Donald Trump welcomed American teacher Mark Vogel, who was released from Russian custody the day before, to the White House in what the president said was his first deal with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • First deal with Putin: Trump began working with the Kremlin to release Vogel.
  • Mark Vogel spent over 3 years behind bars on drug possession charges.

Trump has begun cooperation with the Kremlin

The American leader's envoy, Stephen Witkoff, arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow, on February 11 to pick up Vogel.

What is important to understand is that he spent over 3 years behind bars on drug possession charges.

Late that same evening, Vogel arrived at the White House, wrapped in an American flag. He was greeted by the US President.

Donald Trump said it was "an honor to play a small role" in his release.

"Thank you all, I love our country, and I'm very happy to be back here," said Mark Vogel.

According to the head of the White House, Putin released Mark Vogel without preconditions.

When asked by a journalist whether they gave anything in return, Donald Trump replied:

No, Russia has been very good to us. I hope this is the beginning of a relationship where we can end this war.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Putin does not agree to Trump's demands — analysts explain
Putin is trying to outsmart Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump understood everything. Putin tried to deceive the US, but failed
Putin does not agree to Trump's demands
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump is ready. The US has announced tough steps against Russia
Trump is ready to deal a powerful sanctions blow to Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?