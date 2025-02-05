Trump understood everything. Putin tried to deceive the US, but failed
Trump understood everything. Putin tried to deceive the US, but failed

Putin does not agree to Trump's demands
Source:  NBC News

As NBC News notes, American leader Donald Trump has finally realized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not going to sit down at the negotiating table right now, so the White House must force him to do so in every way possible.

  • Donald Trump realized that Putin wanted to deceive him.
  • The US president may resort to the most drastic measures to stop Russia.

"Trump understood everything: how difficult it is to resolve this issue and that Russia will not be constructive unless we apply more pressure," an American official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told media representatives.

What is important to understand is that at the moment the Russian dictator does not want to negotiate a cessation of hostilities, as his army is slowly advancing on the front and capturing new territories.

Putin is determined to start peace negotiations only when he has captured as much Ukrainian land as possible.

Against the backdrop of the latest statements and decisions of the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Trump may use frozen Russian assets to provide military assistance to Kyiv.

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor believes that $300 billion in Russian reserves stored in European and American banks could significantly provide Ukraine with weapons and financial support.

