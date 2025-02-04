This is impressive. EU appreciated Ukraine's new breakthrough

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen does not hide that she is extremely impressed by the results demonstrated by Ukraine's defense industry, even during the war with Russia.
Points of attention
- The European Union recognized Ukraine's new achievements and called for it to begin strengthening its own defense industry.
- Cooperation with Ukraine in the field of defense and innovation can be beneficial for the EU.
The EU appreciated Ukraine's new achievements
Amidst the threats constantly emerging on the international stage, Ursula von der Leyen called on Europe to immediately begin strengthening its own defense industry.
According to her, one of the elements of such efforts should be the exchange of experience with Ukrainian industry, which is an example of lightning-fast growth and high efficiency.
In addition, she called on not to ignore the threats that are currently emerging — this concerns not only the aggressor country Russia, but also cyberattacks by other states.
As von der Leyen noted, it is important to prepare for this while there is still time.
What is important to understand is that in 2024, Ukraine rose to 20th place in the ranking of 71 countries — the largest steel producers.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-