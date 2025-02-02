Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that out of about $177 billion in American military aid, Ukraine has received $76.

Ukraine did not receive all the promised aid from the US

When I hear — I heard it before, and we hear it today from the US — that America gave Ukraine hundreds of billions (177, to be more precise, that was the figure voted by Congress, etc.), I, as the president of a warring country, tell you — we received more than 75. That is, we never received 100 billion out of these 177 (or even 200, some people say), this is important. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, he is grateful to Washington for all the assistance, because in any case it is large-scale and fateful, but it is not 200 or even 177 billion.

In addition, the Ukrainian leader commented on the suspension of funding for humanitarian programs.

For example, he recalled a $200 million energy program and programs in the fields of medicine and border crossing.

These 300-400 million are what the state received for these programs. We will close it. I will close it with the Europeans or internal resources. Share

Zelenskyy revealed Putin's logic

The head of state drew attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is afraid of direct negotiations with Ukraine because he does not want to admit his defeat.

He (Putin — ed.) will definitely be afraid of direct negotiations with us. I think that for him in his head it is his loss, his weakness. He will be afraid of this, so he will do everything to show — these old narratives of his — that this is a war between the West and Russia. He cannot admit that he will actually lose to Ukraine. He did not defeat Ukraine, which means he will lose. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader also warned that Putin "will disrupt" the negotiations because he does not recognize the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state.