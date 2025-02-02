Zelensky revealed the truth about the scale of US aid to Ukraine

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that out of about $177 billion in American military aid, Ukraine has received $76.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine received only part of the American military aid.
- Ukraine is grateful for US assistance, but did not receive everything promised.
Ukraine did not receive all the promised aid from the US
According to the head of state, he is grateful to Washington for all the assistance, because in any case it is large-scale and fateful, but it is not 200 or even 177 billion.
In addition, the Ukrainian leader commented on the suspension of funding for humanitarian programs.
For example, he recalled a $200 million energy program and programs in the fields of medicine and border crossing.
Zelenskyy revealed Putin's logic
The head of state drew attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is afraid of direct negotiations with Ukraine because he does not want to admit his defeat.
The Ukrainian leader also warned that Putin "will disrupt" the negotiations because he does not recognize the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state.
Against this background, Zelenskyy called on the US to under no circumstances succumb to Russian provocations and demands.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-