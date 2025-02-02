Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began to fantasize that American leader Donald Trump would soon "restore order" in relations with European elites, who would "stand at the feet of the master and gently wag their tails."

Putin began to flatter Trump

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin began to claim that he was currently observing "some commotion (Russian: "fuss") between European political elites" and Trump.

The Russian dictator also added that since the time of former American leader Joe Biden, "nothing has changed," and European political elites previously allegedly "happy to carry out any order from Washington."

Putin began to invent that European politicians "fought" with Trump and "interfered in political processes in the United States," and after Trump's victory, they allegedly "became confused."

According to the dictator, Biden "mentally liked them more" because the new head of the White House has "different ideas about what is good and what is bad."

But I assure you: Trump, with his character, with his persistence, will put things in order there quite quickly. And all of them — you'll see, it will happen quickly, soon — will stand at the feet of the owner and gently wag their tails. All this will fall into place. Vladimir Putin Russian dictator

Trump announced talks with Putin

According to the American leader, he and his administration have already had "very serious" discussions with Russia regarding its war against Ukraine.

Donald Trump believes that, together with the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Putin, they can take "significant" measures to end the ongoing war.

According to the US president, this could happen soon.

We're going to talk and I think maybe we're going to do something significant. We want to end this war. This war wouldn't have started if I were president. Donald Trump President of the United States

However, the Republican leader has not yet revealed who exactly in his team is conducting a dialogue with the Kremlin, despite this he assured that both sides are "already talking."