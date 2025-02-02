"They will wag their tails." Putin responded to Trump's statements
Category
Politics
Publication date

"They will wag their tails." Putin responded to Trump's statements

Putin began to flatter Trump
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began to fantasize that American leader Donald Trump would soon "restore order" in relations with European elites, who would "stand at the feet of the master and gently wag their tails."

Points of attention

  • Putin resorted to obvious flattery when commenting on Trump's return to the White House.
  • Trump announced serious negotiations with Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Putin began to flatter Trump

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin began to claim that he was currently observing "some commotion (Russian: "fuss") between European political elites" and Trump.

The Russian dictator also added that since the time of former American leader Joe Biden, "nothing has changed," and European political elites previously allegedly "happy to carry out any order from Washington."

Putin began to invent that European politicians "fought" with Trump and "interfered in political processes in the United States," and after Trump's victory, they allegedly "became confused."

According to the dictator, Biden "mentally liked them more" because the new head of the White House has "different ideas about what is good and what is bad."

But I assure you: Trump, with his character, with his persistence, will put things in order there quite quickly. And all of them — you'll see, it will happen quickly, soon — will stand at the feet of the owner and gently wag their tails. All this will fall into place.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator

Trump announced talks with Putin

According to the American leader, he and his administration have already had "very serious" discussions with Russia regarding its war against Ukraine.

Donald Trump believes that, together with the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Putin, they can take "significant" measures to end the ongoing war.

According to the US president, this could happen soon.

We're going to talk and I think maybe we're going to do something significant. We want to end this war. This war wouldn't have started if I were president.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

However, the Republican leader has not yet revealed who exactly in his team is conducting a dialogue with the Kremlin, despite this he assured that both sides are "already talking."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump announces something "significant" after talks with Putin
Trump prepares for talks with Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy assessed Ukraine's chances for a quick end to the war
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky believes that peace will return to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Putin is afraid of negotiations with Ukraine — Zelenskyy's answer
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky explained Putin's logic

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?