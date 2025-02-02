Zelenskyy assessed Ukraine's chances for a quick end to the war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy assessed Ukraine's chances for a quick end to the war

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky believes that peace will return to Ukraine
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy is drawing the world's attention to the fact that Ukraine has managed to defend its independence. He believes that the country is now closer to peace than ever in almost three years of full-scale war waged by Russia.

Points of attention

  • The President called for continued discussions among world leaders on creating a plan to end the war.
  • Trump can bring Putin to the negotiating table by imposing sanctions on Russia's energy and banking systems.

Zelensky believes that peace will return to Ukraine

We are fighting, we are living, we are doing everything to bring peace closer. We are closer to it than ever during these three years of war. We defended our state, independence, country, capital, many different cities and villages. Unfortunately, we lost many people. I am very proud of our heroic people. Who could have imagined all this? Nobody. Who could have known about all this, about all these consequences? Nobody.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State recalled that every Ukrainian and Kyiv's allies must do everything possible to stabilize life in Ukraine.

"I think this is the most important thing," the president added.

Zelenskyy assessed the progress of negotiations between Washington and Moscow

The head of state made it clear that excluding Ukraine from negotiations between the US and Russia on ending the war would be "very dangerous."

Against this background, he called for continuing discussions between Bankova and the White House regarding the development of a ceasefire plan.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that dictator Putin does not want to participate in negotiations or discuss any concessions, which official Moscow views as a loss at a time when his troops have an advantage on the battlefield.

The president believes that Donald Trump can bring Putin to the negotiating table by threatening sanctions targeting the Russian energy and banking systems.

"I think these are the closest and most important steps," added Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Everyone is shocked. The Pentagon has frozen the signing of new military contracts
What is known about the decision of the head of the Pentagon
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ending the war in 100 days. Trump's action plan revealed
Trump's team claims it has a solid plan
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Russian soldiers caught in a firefight in Donetsk region
What's happening in Velyka Novoselka

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?