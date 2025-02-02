Zelenskyy assessed Ukraine's chances for a quick end to the war

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy is drawing the world's attention to the fact that Ukraine has managed to defend its independence. He believes that the country is now closer to peace than ever in almost three years of full-scale war waged by Russia.
- The President called for continued discussions among world leaders on creating a plan to end the war.
- Trump can bring Putin to the negotiating table by imposing sanctions on Russia's energy and banking systems.
Zelensky believes that peace will return to Ukraine
The Head of State recalled that every Ukrainian and Kyiv's allies must do everything possible to stabilize life in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy assessed the progress of negotiations between Washington and Moscow
The head of state made it clear that excluding Ukraine from negotiations between the US and Russia on ending the war would be "very dangerous."
Against this background, he called for continuing discussions between Bankova and the White House regarding the development of a ceasefire plan.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that dictator Putin does not want to participate in negotiations or discuss any concessions, which official Moscow views as a loss at a time when his troops have an advantage on the battlefield.
The president believes that Donald Trump can bring Putin to the negotiating table by threatening sanctions targeting the Russian energy and banking systems.
