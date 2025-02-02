Watch: Russian soldiers caught in a firefight in Donetsk region

Ukrainian soldiers from the 110th Motorized Rifle Brigade stated that the Russian occupiers were caught in a fire pocket in Velyka Novoselka, which is located in the Donetsk region.

What's happening in Velyka Novoselka

The press service of the 110th Motorized Rifle Brigade officially confirmed that the fighting for the specified settlement is still ongoing.

According to the latest data, the Russian invaders have fallen into a firefight.

He (the enemy — ed.) cannot advance further, but at the same time he is forced to reinforce his units in the city. Our aerial reconnaissance is actively working, recording the movement and location of the occupiers. Then the FPV and artillery enter the battle, build basements in which the enemy has taken shelter, and bury him alive there, — say the Ukrainian defenders. Share

According to fighters from the 110th Motorized Rifle Brigade, the Russian army currently does not understand what to do in the current situation.

By the way, on the night of January 29, the DeepState analytical project spread information that Russian invaders had captured the settlement of Velyka Novosilka, but the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not confirm this data.

What's happening at the front on February 2

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 52 combat clashes were recorded on the front during the current day.

Ukrainian soldiers are successfully restraining the enemy, holding the borders, and destroying the Russians' plans.

Against this background, the Russian army continues to concentrate its efforts on the Pokrovsky and Kupyansky directions.

In addition, the aggressor country regularly terrorizes peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.