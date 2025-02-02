Watch: Russian soldiers caught in a firefight in Donetsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Russian soldiers caught in a firefight in Donetsk region

What's happening in Velyka Novoselka
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Ukrainian soldiers from the 110th Motorized Rifle Brigade stated that the Russian occupiers were caught in a fire pocket in Velyka Novoselka, which is located in the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • Russian army concentrates efforts on Pokrovsky and Kupyansky directions while terrorizing peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.
  • Aerial reconnaissance, FPV, and artillery operations are deployed to counter enemy movements and strengthen Ukrainian defense.
  • Despite conflicting reports, the situation remains tense as Ukrainian defenders work to hold the borders and foil Russian plans.

What's happening in Velyka Novoselka

The press service of the 110th Motorized Rifle Brigade officially confirmed that the fighting for the specified settlement is still ongoing.

According to the latest data, the Russian invaders have fallen into a firefight.

He (the enemy — ed.) cannot advance further, but at the same time he is forced to reinforce his units in the city. Our aerial reconnaissance is actively working, recording the movement and location of the occupiers. Then the FPV and artillery enter the battle, build basements in which the enemy has taken shelter, and bury him alive there, — say the Ukrainian defenders.

According to fighters from the 110th Motorized Rifle Brigade, the Russian army currently does not understand what to do in the current situation.

By the way, on the night of January 29, the DeepState analytical project spread information that Russian invaders had captured the settlement of Velyka Novosilka, but the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not confirm this data.

What's happening at the front on February 2

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 52 combat clashes were recorded on the front during the current day.

Ukrainian soldiers are successfully restraining the enemy, holding the borders, and destroying the Russians' plans.

Against this background, the Russian army continues to concentrate its efforts on the Pokrovsky and Kupyansky directions.

In addition, the aggressor country regularly terrorizes peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.

Today, the settlements of Oleksandrivka in Chernihiv region; Stepok, Ponomarenky, Popivka, Hirky, Ryasne, Progress, Slavhorod, Turya, Bachivsk, Bobylivka in Sumy region were affected. Oleksandrivka in Sumy region and Gremyachka in Chernihiv region were affected by airstrikes.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ending the war in 100 days. Trump's action plan revealed
Trump's team claims it has a solid plan
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Deputy Governor of Primorsky Krai Yefremov was eliminated in Kursk
Sergey Efremov
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine will not lose. NATO Secretary General Rutte made a powerful statement
NATO Secretary General announces action plan to prepare for resolution of Russia's war against Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?