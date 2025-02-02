In the combat zone in the Kursk region, Deputy Governor of Primorsky Krai Sergey Yefremov, who led the volunteer BARS-22 "Tiger" detachment as part of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, was blown up by a mine.

What is known about the death of a high-ranking Russian occupier in Kursk?

According to RosZMI, Efremov volunteered to fight in August 2024, leading the BARS-22 "Tiger" unit as part of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

The Russian occupier, along with another officer of the invading army, was riding in a car that exploded after hitting a mine.

Sergey Efremov

During his military service, Sergei Yefremov received several awards, including the St. George's Cross and the title "Hero of the DPR."

In the Far East, Efremov is survived by his wife and four children.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in Kursk?

According to the 47th separate mechanized brigade "Magura", the Ukrainian military burned enemy military equipment worth $5 million in just one day.

The ATGM unit of the 47th brigade is operating. The enemy has traditionally tried to storm the Kursk region with heavy equipment, but encountered resistance from our fighters — and lost its combat capability somewhere in the landings, — the brigade's message states. Share

As a result, the Ukrainian military destroyed an armored infantry vehicle, burned one enemy tank, and damaged another.

The total amount of metal lost by the Russians is over $5 million, military brigades emphasize. Share

According to intelligence from the UK Ministry of Defense, the criminal Russian army is forming assault companies from wounded soldiers who, without receiving proper treatment, were returned to the combat zone.

British intelligence, citing data from open sources, notes that the Russian 20th Combined Arms Army formed assault groups from wounded soldiers on foot and sent them into battle.

There is a real possibility that the Russian command is directing such activity to retain personnel who would otherwise be lost in the overburdened medical system, the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement. Share

Wounded Russian soldiers could be returned to their units after being prematurely discharged on the orders of their commanders.

British analysts argue that the lack of proper medical care in facilities remote from the front lines necessitates the transfer of administrative and medical burdens back to military units.