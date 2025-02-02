In the combat zone in the Kursk region, Deputy Governor of Primorsky Krai Sergey Yefremov, who led the volunteer BARS-22 "Tiger" detachment as part of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, was blown up by a mine.
Points of attention
- Deputy Governor of Primorsky Krai Sergey Yefremov was killed by a mine in Kurshchyna while leading a volunteer BARS-22 “Tiger” detachment.
- Losses of the Russian army in Kursk include burned enemy military equipment worth $5 million and destruction of armored vehicles and tanks by Ukrainian forces.
- British Ministry of Defense intelligence reveals the formation of assault companies by the criminal Russian army using wounded soldiers, raising concerns about medical care and combat effectiveness.
- The Russian 20th Combined Arms Army is sending wounded soldiers back into battle without proper treatment, potentially impacting the overall effectiveness of the military operations in the region.
- The lack of adequate medical care near the front lines is forcing the Russian command to resort to premature discharge of soldiers for military duties, as reported by British analysts.
What is known about the death of a high-ranking Russian occupier in Kursk?
According to RosZMI, Efremov volunteered to fight in August 2024, leading the BARS-22 "Tiger" unit as part of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
The Russian occupier, along with another officer of the invading army, was riding in a car that exploded after hitting a mine.
During his military service, Sergei Yefremov received several awards, including the St. George's Cross and the title "Hero of the DPR."
In the Far East, Efremov is survived by his wife and four children.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army in Kursk?
According to the 47th separate mechanized brigade "Magura", the Ukrainian military burned enemy military equipment worth $5 million in just one day.
As a result, the Ukrainian military destroyed an armored infantry vehicle, burned one enemy tank, and damaged another.
According to intelligence from the UK Ministry of Defense, the criminal Russian army is forming assault companies from wounded soldiers who, without receiving proper treatment, were returned to the combat zone.
British intelligence, citing data from open sources, notes that the Russian 20th Combined Arms Army formed assault groups from wounded soldiers on foot and sent them into battle.
Wounded Russian soldiers could be returned to their units after being prematurely discharged on the orders of their commanders.
British analysts argue that the lack of proper medical care in facilities remote from the front lines necessitates the transfer of administrative and medical burdens back to military units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-