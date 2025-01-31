According to the General Staff, 150 clashes between Ukrainian military and the criminal army of the Russian Federation took place on the front during the day. 1,670 Russian invaders were eliminated.

What's happening at the front?

In the Kharkiv region, one clash with Russian occupiers took place in the direction of Lyptsy during the day. The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the Defense Forces stopped three enemy offensive attempts in the areas of Petropavlivka, Zagryzove, and Novaya Kruglyakivka.

In the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region, 11 attacks by Russian occupiers were repelled in the areas of Kopanka, Novolubivka, Balka Zhuravka, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, Terni, and Kolodyazy.

In the direction of Siversk, the Russian criminal army unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Ukrainian military in the areas of Belogorivka and Verkhnekamyanske 9 times.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Defense Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkovo, Stupochy, Chasovy Yar, and Predtechyny.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to penetrate the defenses of the Ukrainian military 13 times in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka, Shcherbinivka, and Krymske.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian defenders repelled 71 attempts by the criminal Russian army to advance near Malynivka, Elizavetivka, Vodyany Drugy, Novotoretsky, Andriivka, Zvirovoye, Promyny, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Udachny, Yaseny, Shevchenko, and Dachny.

In the areas of Konstantinopol and Rozlyv, the occupiers twice tried to break through the Ukrainian defensive lines in the Novopavliv direction.

In Zaporizhia region, Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the areas of Novopil and Novosilka four times.

On the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region, the Ukrainian military repelled 7 attacks by Russian invaders.

There were 11 clashes in Kurshchyna during the day.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

personnel — about 837 thousand 610 (+1 thousand 670) people,

tanks — 9 thousand 893 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles — 20,631 (+17) units,

artillery systems — 22,445 (+33) units,

RSZV — 1 thousand 265 (+1) units,

air defense systems — 1 thousand 50 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23,573 (+63),

cruise missiles — 3 thousand 54 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 35552 (+101) units,

special equipment / special equipment — 3726 (+1)