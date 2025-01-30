According to the General Staff, 158 clashes took place on the front during the day. The Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,270 invaders from the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What's happening at the front?

In the Kharkiv region, Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to advance in the area of Kozacha Lopan.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked 10 times near Petropavlivka, Novoosynovo, Kolisnykovka, Zagryzove, and Lozova.

In the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region, the criminal army of the Russian Federation unsuccessfully attacked the defensive positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 26 times in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Novolubivka, Torske, Yampolivka, and Zelena Dolyna.

In the direction of Siversk, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have already tried unsuccessfully 6 times to push the Ukrainian military from the occupied positions in the Verkhnyokamyanske area. Currently, 2 clashes are still ongoing.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, Ukrainian military repelled 10 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Novomarkovoye, Chasovye Yar, and Stupochy.

In the direction of Toretsk, the occupiers from the Russian army unsuccessfully tried to advance 15 times in the areas of Krymske and Toretsk.

In the direction of Pokrovska, during the day, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of the Ukraine 72 times near Vodyany Drugy, Elizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennya, Zvirovye, Kotlyny, Udachny, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Dachny, and Ulakla.

The invaders carried out six attacks on Ukrainian military positions near the settlements of Kostiantynopol, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, and Novoocheretuvate.

In Kursk, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 8 attacks by the invading army.

The enemy did not conduct active combat operations on other fronts.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

personnel — about 835 thousand 940 (+1 thousand 270) people,

tanks — 9 thousand 890 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles — 20,614 (+17) units,

artillery systems — 22 thousand 412 (+17) units,

RSZV — 1 thousand 264 (+0) units,

air defense systems — 1 thousand 50 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23,510 (+54),

cruise missiles — 3 thousand 54 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 35 thousand 451 (+85) units,

special equipment — 3 thousand 725 (+4)