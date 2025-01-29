Ceneral Staff: there have been 91 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

The enemy does not stop trying to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, the Defense Forces are holding back the invaders, inflicting significant losses on them. Today, the number of enemy attacks has increased to 91.
Points of attention
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled 91 enemy attacks, showcasing their resilience and dedication in defending the territory against Russian army advancements.
- The Ukrainian troops continue to successfully repel attacks and launch counterattacks on the enemy in various regions, highlighting their strategic defense tactics.
- The operational information as of January 29 reveals ongoing Russian artillery shelling in border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, with Ukrainian defenders holding their ground and repelling assaults.
- Recent air attacks by the Russian army using UAVs and guided bombs have been countered by the anti-aircraft missile troops and electronic warfare units of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
- The Ukrainian soldiers have shown remarkable bravery and determination in defending their positions, with confirmed shooting down of enemy UAVs in multiple regions, including Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv.
Current situation on the front on January 29
Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/29/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. A number of settlements, including Stara Huta, Studenok, Tymofiivka, Bobylivka, and Kamin, were hit by the terrorist army's shelling today.
The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction eight times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Novoosynovo, Kolisnykovka, Zagryzove, and Lozova. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Makeyevka, Novolubivka, Torske, Yampolivka, and Zelena Dolyna. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 19 attacks, and four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made five attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the Verkhnyokamyansky area, but was repulsed.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven assault actions by the invaders near Novomarkovoye, Chasovye Yar, and Stupochy.
In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Toretsk area.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already made 39 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Elizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly. The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, have already repelled 27 enemy attacks in the direction. The enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the invaders carried out six attacks on Ukrainian army positions near the settlements of Kostiantynopol, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, and Novoocheretuvate. One clash is ongoing.
In Kursk, Ukrainian defenders have repelled two attacks by Russian invaders today, three clashes are ongoing, in addition, the enemy has carried out 13 air strikes, dropping 21 guided bombs.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on January 29 — what is known
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new air attack by the Russian occupiers began at 7:30 p.m. on January 28.
This time, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, the shooting down of 29 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk and Odessa regions was confirmed.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-