Ceneral Staff: there have been 91 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

The enemy does not stop trying to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, the Defense Forces are holding back the invaders, inflicting significant losses on them. Today, the number of enemy attacks has increased to 91.

Current situation on the front on January 29

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/29/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. A number of settlements, including Stara Huta, Studenok, Tymofiivka, Bobylivka, and Kamin, were hit by the terrorist army's shelling today.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction eight times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Novoosynovo, Kolisnykovka, Zagryzove, and Lozova. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Makeyevka, Novolubivka, Torske, Yampolivka, and Zelena Dolyna. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 19 attacks, and four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made five attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the Verkhnyokamyansky area, but was repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven assault actions by the invaders near Novomarkovoye, Chasovye Yar, and Stupochy.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Toretsk area.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already made 39 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Elizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly. The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, have already repelled 27 enemy attacks in the direction. The enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the invaders carried out six attacks on Ukrainian army positions near the settlements of Kostiantynopol, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, and Novoocheretuvate. One clash is ongoing.

In Kursk, Ukrainian defenders have repelled two attacks by Russian invaders today, three clashes are ongoing, in addition, the enemy has carried out 13 air strikes, dropping 21 guided bombs.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on January 29 — what is known

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new air attack by the Russian occupiers began at 7:30 p.m. on January 28.

For it, the Russian army used 57 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Chauda — Crimea, as well as an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea.

This time, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.