Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army casualties since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 831,620 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,430 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9831 (+3) units;

armored combat vehicles — 20,531 (+12) units;

artillery systems — 22,339 (+16) units;

MLRS — 1263 units;

air defense systems — 1050 units;

aircraft - 369 units;

helicopters - 331 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23,327 (+74) units;

cruise missiles — 3,053 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 35,183 (+59) units;

special equipment — 3716 (+1) units.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 166 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery have struck four command posts, four areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, and one other important facility of the Russian invaders.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk four times.

In the Kupyansk direction, 11 attacks by the invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Glushkivka, and Zagryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Zelenyy Gai, Makiivka, Yampolivka and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 21 clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 78 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zelene, Udachne, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, and Yantarne.