As of mid-January 2025, North Korean forces had lost 4,000 personnel in offensive combat operations against the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region. Of these, approximately a quarter were killed in combat.
Over 4,000 North Korean soldiers eliminated by the AFU in Kursk
This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defense on X (Twitter).
As noted in the summary, the total losses amount to more than a third of the approximately 11,000 North Korean troops deployed in the Kursk region.
According to British intelligence, the high level of DPRK casualties in a short period almost certainly significantly impaired the ability of DPRK forces to conduct offensive combat operations in support of Russia's attempts to dislodge Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region.
North Korea is preparing new units for deployment to Kursk
North Korea has sent 11,000 soldiers to help Russia, many of whom have already been killed. The Pentagon expects a new batch to arrive at the front.
This was stated by a high-ranking representative of the US Department of Defense.
According to him, reinforcements are expected "within the next two months."
Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said this week that North Korean losses continue to mount, estimating that nearly half of the soldiers sent were either wounded or killed, but he warned that they were "highly motivated, well-trained" and "brave."
In Russia, North Koreans were given what one Pentagon official called "pocket trash" — documents that registered them as residents of the Russian Far East.
