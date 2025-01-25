General Staff: there have been over 120 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 123. The occupiers continue to use aviation, in particular dropping KABs, and carry out attacks in all directions of the east and south of our country. The defense forces are holding the borders and taking the necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of the defense.

Current situation on the front on January 25

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/25/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The invaders continue to use artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the enemy. The areas of the settlements of Bachivsk, Turya, Stepok, Ryasne, Myropilske, Porozok, Oleksandrivka, Khodyne in the Sumy region; Yasna Polyana in the Chernihiv region; and Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region were under enemy fire.

Seven assault actions by the invaders took place near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, and Lozova in the Kupyansk direction , and one clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of the settlements of Tverdokhlibovoe, Novoserhiivka, Shykivka, Nova Kruglyakivka, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Pershotravneve, Kopanky and in the directions of Novolubivka, Makiivka, Zelenaya Dolyna and Torske. In total, 25 clashes have been recorded in this direction since the beginning of the day, nine of which are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 27 enemy attempts to advance near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkovo, Chasovoy Yar, Stupochy, Predtechyny, and Bila Hora. There are currently 13 ongoing clashes.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the Toretsk area eight times. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 32 times today in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Elizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Zelene, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Kostiantynopolske, nine clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled eight attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novosilka, Novodarivka, Konstantinopol, and Velyka Novosilka.

Fifteen combat engagements took place today on the Kursk salient , seven of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 17 air strikes, dropped 33 anti-aircraft missiles, and fired 266 artillery shells, including six from MLRS.

Russian losses in the war against Ukraine

According to the General Staff, 211 clashes with the criminal army of the Russian Federation took place on the front during the day. The Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,650 Russian occupiers.

personnel — about 828,470 (+1,650) people,

tanks — 9859 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles — 20,545 (+37) units,

artillery systems — 22309 (+14) units,

MLRS — 1263 (+0) units,

air defense systems — 1050 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23213 (+51),

cruise missiles — 3053 (+2),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 35071 (+79) units,

special equipment — 3715 (+0)