According to the General Staff, 211 clashes with the criminal army of the Russian Federation took place on the front during the day. The Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,650 Russian occupiers.

What's happening at the front?

In the Kharkiv region, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to attack near Vovchansk.

In the direction of Kupyansk, 14 attacks by Russian occupiers were repelled near Pishchanye, Dvorichny, Glushkivka, Novaya Kruglyakivka, Zeleny Gay, and Zagryzove.

In the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region, the criminal army of the Russian Federation unsuccessfully attacked 16 times near Novoyehorivka, Novolubivka, Kopanka, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the invaders carried out 43 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Stupochok, Vasyukivka, Novomarkovo, and Bila Hora.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy carried out 20 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, Diliivka, Leonidivka, and Shcherbinivka.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces stopped 88 enemy attacks in the direction of Vodyany Drugy, Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Myrnograd, Shevchenko, Yelizavetivka, Promynia, Lysivka, Zeleny, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachny, Kotlyny, Novoyelizavetivka, Uspenivka, Sribny, Andriivka, Dachny, Ulakly, and Yantarny.

The Russian occupiers carried out 3 unsuccessful attacks in the direction of Constantinople.

In the Zaporizhia region, the Russian occupation army unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanylivka 4 times.

On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, the Defense Forces repelled 3 attempts to attack the invaders.

In Kurshchyna, 14 assault actions of the invaders were repelled.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

personnel — about 828 thousand 470 (+1 thousand 650) persons,

tanks — 9 thousand 859 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles — 20,545 (+37) units,

artillery systems — 22,309 (+14) units,

RSZV — 1 thousand 263 (+0) units,

air defense systems — 1 thousand 50 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 23,213 (+51),

cruise missiles — 3 thousand 53 (+2),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 35 thousand 71 (+79) units,

special equipment — 3 thousand 715 (+0)