This offensive will not be the last — Syrsky on the Kursk operation of the AFU

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, summing up 2024, noted the successful counteroffensive in the Kursk direction, which, in particular, gave hope that "this offensive will not be the last."
Points of attention
- The successful counteroffensive in the Kursk direction by the Armed Forces of Ukraine underlines the potential for future victories and motivates the troops and society.
- Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky emphasizes the importance of not just defensive strategies but also preparing for offensive actions in conflicts.
- During the Kursk operation, over 38 thousand Russian military personnel and more than a thousand pieces of equipment were neutralized due to the resilience and courage of Ukrainian forces.
- Commander-in-Chief Syrsky's visit to Ukrainian defenders in the Kursk direction acknowledges their bravery and contributions to combating the aggressor.
- The successful exchange of prisoners and the replenishment of the exchange fund following the Kursk operation reflect the ongoing efforts in the conflict and the impact on both sides.
Syrsky highly praised the Kursk operation of the AFU
He said this in an interview with Radio Bayraktar.
He emphasized that "we need to prepare not only for defense, but also for offense."
Syrsky arrived in Kurshchyna
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky visited Ukrainian defenders in the Kursk direction on January 1, 2025. He awarded the soldiers for their courage and contribution to the fight against the aggressor. Syrsky also announced the numbers of Russian military personnel killed in the Kursk region.
He explained that thanks to the resilience and courage of the Ukrainian military, the enemy's losses in the Kursk direction amounted to over 38 thousand personnel and more than a thousand pieces of equipment.
On December 30, another 189 Ukrainians returned from captivity. This is also your (we are talking about the military in the Kursk sector, — ed.) merit, because during the operation in this sector, our exchange fund was replenished with more than 700 invaders.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-