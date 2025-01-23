This offensive will not be the last — Syrsky on the Kursk operation of the AFU

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, summing up 2024, noted the successful counteroffensive in the Kursk direction, which, in particular, gave hope that "this offensive will not be the last."

Syrsky highly praised the Kursk operation of the AFU

He said this in an interview with Radio Bayraktar.

A year passed in constant active actions of the enemy: he attacked, we defended. But we also had good news when we conducted a successful counteroffensive in the Kursk direction, which significantly motivated our personnel, raised the morale of the troops and society, and gave us hope that this offensive would not be the last. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He emphasized that "we need to prepare not only for defense, but also for offense."

Syrsky arrived in Kurshchyna

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky visited Ukrainian defenders in the Kursk direction on January 1, 2025. He awarded the soldiers for their courage and contribution to the fight against the aggressor. Syrsky also announced the numbers of Russian military personnel killed in the Kursk region.

He explained that thanks to the resilience and courage of the Ukrainian military, the enemy's losses in the Kursk direction amounted to over 38 thousand personnel and more than a thousand pieces of equipment.