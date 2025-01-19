Syrskyi reacted to the transfer of the Air Force soldiers to the infantry

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported on the existence of an order prohibiting the transfer of highly qualified Air Force personnel who have undergone training and specialize in aircraft maintenance to infantry units.

These are specialists in whose training significant funds have been invested, they have unique experience and are practically irreplaceable, — noted Oleksandr Syrsky.

At the same time, according to him, the needs of the front remain high, and mobilization does not fully cover them.

It is especially necessary to strengthen the personnel of mechanized brigades. In this regard, the number of personnel involved in logistics, support, and maintenance is being reduced within "reasonable limits" - these decisions were calculated in advance by the headquarters.

Our task is to prevent such specialists from reaching the front lines. If such problems arise, we must respond promptly. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff commented on the transfer of military aviation to the Ground Forces

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that it was not and is not planned to transfer the urgently needed specialists of the Air Force's engineering and aviation service who maintain aircraft to infantry units.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is doing everything possible to increase the number of technical and flight personnel.

At the same time, certain categories of personnel of the Air Force, as well as other branches and branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, after preliminary training in training centers, strengthen the Ground Forces, Airborne Assault Forces, etc.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reminds that the situation on the battlefield is truly complex.

We cannot ignore the fact that there is a shortage of infantry in many areas.

The decision to strengthen the ground brigades on the front line with servicemen from units of other branches and services of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a forced step by the military leadership to strengthen our defense.

The General Staff also adds that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, has banned the transfer of specialists in high-tech specialties and those who have been trained abroad using foreign weapons and military equipment from their current positions.