Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported on the existence of an order prohibiting the transfer of highly qualified Air Force personnel who have undergone training and specialize in aircraft maintenance to infantry units.
- Oleksandr Syrsky noted the irreplaceability of the military Air Force, which has unique experience and is virtually indispensable in aircraft maintenance training.
- The needs of the front remain high, and mobilization does not fully cover them, so it is necessary to strengthen the personnel of mechanized brigades.
- The reduction in the number of personnel involved in logistics and maintenance was carried out in order to prevent specialists from going to the front lines.
- The General Staff emphasizes the complexity of the situation on the battlefield and the need to strengthen ground brigades on the front line by sending specialists from other branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- Oleksandr Syrsky also banned the movement of specialists in high-tech specialties and those who have been trained abroad in partner countries.
At the same time, according to him, the needs of the front remain high, and mobilization does not fully cover them.
It is especially necessary to strengthen the personnel of mechanized brigades. In this regard, the number of personnel involved in logistics, support, and maintenance is being reduced within "reasonable limits" - these decisions were calculated in advance by the headquarters.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that it was not and is not planned to transfer the urgently needed specialists of the Air Force's engineering and aviation service who maintain aircraft to infantry units.
In addition, it is emphasized that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is doing everything possible to increase the number of technical and flight personnel.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reminds that the situation on the battlefield is truly complex.
We cannot ignore the fact that there is a shortage of infantry in many areas.
The General Staff also adds that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, has banned the transfer of specialists in high-tech specialties and those who have been trained abroad using foreign weapons and military equipment from their current positions.
