The General Staff revealed the reason for the transfer of Air Force soldiers to the Ground Forces

Ukrainian social media has been rocked by news that servicemen are being massively transferred from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the Ground Forces to replenish combat brigades. The General Staff explained what is actually happening.

The General Staff commented on the transfer of military aviation to the Ground Forces

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that it was not and is not planned to transfer the urgently needed specialists of the Air Force's engineering and aviation service who maintain aircraft to infantry units.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is doing everything possible to increase the number of technical and flight personnel.

At the same time, certain categories of personnel of the Air Force, as well as other branches and branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, after preliminary training in training centers, strengthen the Ground Forces, Airborne Assault Forces, etc.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reminds that the situation on the battlefield is truly complex.

We cannot ignore the fact that there is a shortage of infantry in many areas.

The decision to strengthen the frontline ground brigades with servicemen from units of other branches and services of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a forced step by the military leadership to strengthen our defense.

The General Staff also adds that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, has banned the transfer of specialists in high-tech specialties and those who have been trained abroad using foreign weapons and military equipment from their current positions.

What is known about the situation on the front on January 14?

Ukrainian defenders are successfully restraining the offensive of the Russian army on various sections of the front.

Russian invaders continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with missile, air, and artillery strikes.

As of 4:00 p.m., 84 combat clashes had been recorded.

Today, the communities of Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Buchky, Klyusy, Bleshnya, and Leonivka in Chernihiv region; Oleksandrivka, Popivka, Progress, and Shalyhyne in Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire. Air strikes were carried out on the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Gremyach, and Sytne.

In addition, it is noted that 12 clashes have occurred in Kurshchyna since the beginning of the day, four of which are still ongoing.