On the night of January 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched the most massive strike against military facilities of the Russian Federation, hitting targets at a distance of up to 1,100 kilometers.

Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out the largest strike on Russian military facilities

The attacks were carried out on military facilities in the Bryansk, Saratov, Tula regions and the Republic of Tatarstan.

Objects that were hit:

Petroleum products storage facility "Kristal Plant" in Engels (Saratov Region): The oil depot was attacked by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

The fire, which lasted 5 days after the previous strike, was restored again. Bryansk Chemical Plant (city of Seltso): A strategic facility that produces ammunition for artillery, MLRS, aviation, engineering charges, and components for the Kh-59 cruise missile.

A secondary detonation was recorded at the plant, lasting several hours.

Two anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed — "Tor" and "Buk". Saratov Oil Refinery: A blow was struck, which started a large-scale fire. "Kazanorgsintez" plant (Tatarstan): The facility was also damaged in the attack, after which a fire broke out.

To accomplish the task, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, Missile Forces, Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, and the Security Service of Ukraine were involved.

"The targeted work to destroy facilities that provide the Russian army with ammunition, equipment, and fuel will continue until the complete cessation of Russia's aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff concluded.

This is not the first time the Ukrainian Armed Forces have attacked an oil depot in Engels.

Explosions were heard in Engels, Saratov Oblast, on the night of January 8. Ukrainian units struck the "Kombinat Kristal" oil depot in Saratov Oblast, where petroleum products were stored.

The attack caused multiple explosions in the area of the target, followed by a large-scale fire. Local authorities confirmed damage to an "industrial facility."

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the oil depot provided fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield, where Russia's strategic aviation is based.