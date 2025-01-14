Drones massively attacked several regions of the Russian Federation — fires broke out

Drones attacked several regions of the Russian Federation on the night of January 14. In particular, explosions were heard and fires started in several regions.

What is known about the large-scale “cotton” in the Russian Federation?

Bryansk region

On the evening of January 12, information emerged about a possible attempted attack with ATACMS missiles. Russian Telegram channels are reporting at least 30 explosions.

Debris fell on the territory of the Seltso chemical plant, and fragments of a HIMARS rocket were also recorded falling on the Kremniy plant.

Saratov region

The region was attacked, likely by Peklo unmanned rocket launchers and Beaver UAVs.

According to the governor, an industrial enterprise in Engels has been damaged, and local residents are reporting a fire at an oil depot.

Kazan

On the territory of the Orgsintez plant, drone debris caused a tank to catch fire.

"Kazan Orgsintez", according to the company's website, is one of the leading enterprises in the Russian chemical industry. It produces ethylene polymers and copolymers, polycarbonates, ethanolamines, etc. Later, the head of the region, Rustam Minnikhanov, confirmed the attack.

Belgorod region

Emergency power outages have been imposed in one settlement due to damage to high-voltage lines. Several Russian airports have also been temporarily closed.

In total, attacks were recorded in 12 regions of the Russian Federation. In some regions, residential buildings were damaged, but according to local authorities, there were no casualties.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine previously attacked an oil depot in Engels

Explosions were heard in Engels, Saratov Oblast, on the night of January 8. Ukrainian units struck the "Kombinat Kristal" oil depot in Saratov Oblast, where petroleum products were stored.

The attack caused multiple explosions in the area of the target, followed by a large-scale fire. Local authorities confirmed damage to an "industrial facility."

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the oil depot provided fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield, where Russia's strategic aviation is based.