Drones attacked an oil depot in Engels, Russia — video

On the night of January 8, a series of explosions and fires were heard near the city of Engels in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. According to preliminary information, drones attacked an oil depot.
Points of attention
- On the night of January 8, a Russian oil depot in the Engels area was targeted by drone attacks, leading to a series of explosions and fires.
- A massive drone attack also hit the city of Saratov, but according to preliminary data, no one was injured.
- The incident sparked a wave of public outrage and highlighted the threat that military drones can pose.
- The oil depot in Engels is used to store fuel for the local air base, where TU-95 strategic bombers are based.
- Emergency services continue to deal with the aftermath of this attack and to establish the circumstances of the incident for further investigation.
Fire rages at oil depot in Engels, Russia
According to Russian media, there were 5-12 "strong explosions" heard by local residents. It was later clarified that the number of explosions could have reached 40.
According to the Telegram channel Mash, the fire was caused by drone debris that fell near the oil depot. Videos of the drone flying over Engels have also emerged.
Later, photos and videos from the scene of the incident appeared online.
The strike was likely aimed at the Kombinat Kristal oil depot, which is part of the Rosrezerv system. The oil depot is used to store aviation fuel for the local Engels-2 airbase.
Engels is home to an airfield that houses TU-95 strategic bombers. It has been repeatedly attacked by drones.
Drones also attacked Saratov
At around five in the morning, the governor reported that the massive drone attack had affected not only Engels, but also the city of Saratov.
Damage was recorded at one of the industrial enterprises, but according to preliminary information, there were no injuries. Emergency services continue to work to eliminate the consequences.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-