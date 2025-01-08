Drones attacked an oil depot in Engels, Russia — video

On the night of January 8, a series of explosions and fires were heard near the city of Engels in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. According to preliminary information, drones attacked an oil depot.

Fire rages at oil depot in Engels, Russia

According to Russian media, there were 5-12 "strong explosions" heard by local residents. It was later clarified that the number of explosions could have reached 40.

According to the Telegram channel Mash, the fire was caused by drone debris that fell near the oil depot. Videos of the drone flying over Engels have also emerged.

Later, photos and videos from the scene of the incident appeared online.

The strike was likely aimed at the Kombinat Kristal oil depot, which is part of the Rosrezerv system. The oil depot is used to store aviation fuel for the local Engels-2 airbase.

Engels is home to an airfield that houses TU-95 strategic bombers. It has been repeatedly attacked by drones.

Drones also attacked Saratov

At around five in the morning, the governor reported that the massive drone attack had affected not only Engels, but also the city of Saratov.