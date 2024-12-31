Oil depot on fire in Smolensk region of Russia after drone attack — video

On the night of December 31, drones attacked Yartsevo, Smolensk Oblast. As a result, a local oil depot was hit, causing a fire.

Drones attacked an oil depot in the Smolensk region

As reported by the head of the Yartsevsky district, Roman Zakharov, the fuel and energy complex facility was attacked by "Ukrainian drones."

"The attack caused a fire. Emergency Situations Ministry units are working at the scene to extinguish the open flame," he said. Share

Russian publications write that residents of Yartsevo heard more than a dozen explosions, after which a fire broke out in the area of the oil depot.

Zakharov noted that the incident is being investigated by special services and competent authorities. He also urged residents not to film or publish videos or photos of air defense operations, the aftermath of the attack, or the firefighting operations online.

Drone attacks in the Bryansk region. What is known

On the night of December 11, drones of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out an attack on a fuel and energy complex in the Bryansk region of the aggressor country Russia. This was reported to online.ua by sources in Ukrainian military intelligence.

According to intelligence sources, the fire damage to the Bryansk Oil Terminal occurred between 00:00 and 00:30 on December 11.

The insider also confirmed that as a result of the strikes of the "restless birds", at least two tanks of the fuel and energy complex were hit.

Representatives of the Defense Forces of Ukraine draw attention to the fact that this facility is directly involved in supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine.

First of all, it is about providing the occupation army with fuel and lubricants.