Drones attacked an oil depot in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation — video

On the night of December 22, a drone attack occurred in the Oryol region of Russia. The attack caused a fire at one of the oil depots.
Local residents said they heard about 10-12 explosions at night and saw bright flashes on the outskirts of Orel.
Later, videos appeared online, which, according to eyewitnesses, showed a fire at the oil refinery.
Oryol Oblast Governor Andriy Klychkov confirmed the drone attack. He noted that a fire broke out in the village of Stalevyi Kin, where a fuel infrastructure facility is located, as a result of the attack.
Drones also attacked the Rostov region
In particular, Russian media reported on explosions in the Rostov region. Residents of Taganrog complained about the explosions.
The acting governor of Rostov Oblast announced a "combined attack." According to him, Russian air defenses allegedly eliminated eight drones in the Sea of Azov, near Taganrog and Novocherkassk, and also shot down a missile near Millerovo.
