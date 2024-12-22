Drones attacked an oil depot in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation — video

On the night of December 22, a drone attack occurred in the Oryol region of Russia. The attack caused a fire at one of the oil depots.

What is known about the drone attack in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation?

Local residents said they heard about 10-12 explosions at night and saw bright flashes on the outskirts of Orel.

Later, videos appeared online, which, according to eyewitnesses, showed a fire at the oil refinery.

Oryol Oblast Governor Andriy Klychkov confirmed the drone attack. He noted that a fire broke out in the village of Stalevyi Kin, where a fuel infrastructure facility is located, as a result of the attack.

"I ask you to remain calm, the attack is still ongoing. There is currently no information about victims or injured people, emergency services are already working at the scene, taking measures to eliminate the consequences of the fire," Klitschko added.

Drones also attacked the Rostov region

In particular, Russian media reported on explosions in the Rostov region. Residents of Taganrog complained about the explosions.