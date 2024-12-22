Drones attacked an oil depot in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation — video
Source:  online.ua

On the night of December 22, a drone attack occurred in the Oryol region of Russia. The attack caused a fire at one of the oil depots.

  • On the night of December 22, drones attacked an oil depot in the Oryol region, causing a fire.
  • Local residents observed a large number of explosions and bright flashes on the territory of the fuel infrastructure facility.
  • The governor of the Oryol region confirmed the information about the drone attack and noted that the situation is still tense.
  • Drone attacks were also recorded in the Rostov region, which caused a combined reaction from the authorities.
  • There were explosions in Taganrog, but there is currently no information about victims of this atypical type of attack.

What is known about the drone attack in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation?

Local residents said they heard about 10-12 explosions at night and saw bright flashes on the outskirts of Orel.

Later, videos appeared online, which, according to eyewitnesses, showed a fire at the oil refinery.

Oryol Oblast Governor Andriy Klychkov confirmed the drone attack. He noted that a fire broke out in the village of Stalevyi Kin, where a fuel infrastructure facility is located, as a result of the attack.

"I ask you to remain calm, the attack is still ongoing. There is currently no information about victims or injured people, emergency services are already working at the scene, taking measures to eliminate the consequences of the fire," Klitschko added.

Drones also attacked the Rostov region

In particular, Russian media reported on explosions in the Rostov region. Residents of Taganrog complained about the explosions.

The acting governor of Rostov Oblast announced a "combined attack." According to him, Russian air defenses allegedly eliminated eight drones in the Sea of Azov, near Taganrog and Novocherkassk, and also shot down a missile near Millerovo.

