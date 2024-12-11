Defense forces of Ukraine hit an oil depot in Bryansk of the Russian Federation

On the night of December 11, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked a Russian oil depot in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. As a result of the attack, a large-scale fire broke out there.

The General Staff confirmed the damage to the Russian oil base in Bryansk

As noted, we are talking about NP "Bryansk" - a filling station of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, the main function of which is the reception, storage, distribution and shipment of diesel fuel for tankers and railway transport.

This NP is actively used to supply the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

According to available information, an oil tank was hit with subsequent ignition. A massive fire broke out. At the same time, the results of combat work are being clarified.

"Cotton" was also heard in Taganrog

In Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russians are instead reporting a missile attack on an industrial enterprise.

Local residents claim that the blow came at the aviation scientific and technical complex.

According to T.V.O. Governor of the Rostov Region, Yuriy Slyusar, early in the morning, an industrial enterprise was damaged due to a rocket attack, and 14 cars that were in the parking lot were burned.

At the same time, the Russian official adds, there are no injured people.

According to local media and Russian mass media, PJSC Taganrog Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex named after H. G. M. Beriev (TANTK named after H. M. Beriev) could have come under attack. But there is currently no confirmation of this information.