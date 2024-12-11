Defense forces of Ukraine hit an oil depot in Bryansk of the Russian Federation

On the night of December 11, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked a Russian oil depot in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. As a result of the attack, a large-scale fire broke out there.
Points of attention
- Defense forces of Ukraine struck an oil depot in Bryansk, after which a large-scale fire broke out there.
- In Taganrog, Rostov region, a rocket attack on an industrial enterprise was also recorded, where cars and objects were damaged.
- Confirmation that TANTK named after G. M. Beriev in Taganrog is still missing.
- The main test base of TANTK named after G. M. Beriev is the Taganrog-South airfield, and the complex is actively engaged in aircraft construction.
The General Staff confirmed the damage to the Russian oil base in Bryansk
As noted, we are talking about NP "Bryansk" - a filling station of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, the main function of which is the reception, storage, distribution and shipment of diesel fuel for tankers and railway transport.
This NP is actively used to supply the occupying army of the Russian Federation.
According to available information, an oil tank was hit with subsequent ignition. A massive fire broke out. At the same time, the results of combat work are being clarified.
"Cotton" was also heard in Taganrog
In Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russians are instead reporting a missile attack on an industrial enterprise.
Local residents claim that the blow came at the aviation scientific and technical complex.
According to T.V.O. Governor of the Rostov Region, Yuriy Slyusar, early in the morning, an industrial enterprise was damaged due to a rocket attack, and 14 cars that were in the parking lot were burned.
At the same time, the Russian official adds, there are no injured people.
According to local media and Russian mass media, PJSC Taganrog Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex named after H. G. M. Beriev (TANTK named after H. M. Beriev) could have come under attack. But there is currently no confirmation of this information.
TANTK named after G. M. Berieva is an aircraft manufacturing enterprise in Taganrog. The main test base of the enterprise is the Taganrog-South airfield.
