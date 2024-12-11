In the Russian Bryansk, an oil depot is on fire after a drone attack — video

On December 11, drones attacked the Russian city of Bryansk. As a result of the attack, an oil depot of the Transneft corporation caught fire.

Russia was attacked by drones and missiles

According to the media, after the attack of the UAV, a huge flame rises over the oil depot.

The governor of the region announced the alleged shooting down of 10 aircraft-type UAVs, and the Russian Ministry of Defense claims that a total of 14 drones were shot down in the region.

Damage to the oil depot is visible on satellite images.

"Cotton" was also heard in Taganrog

In Taganrog, Rostov Region, the Russians, on the other hand, report a missile attack on an industrial enterprise.

Local residents claim that the blow came at the aviation scientific and technical complex.

According to T.V.O. Governor of the Rostov Region, Yuriy Slyusar, early in the morning, an industrial enterprise was damaged due to a rocket attack, and 14 cars that were in the parking lot were burned.

At the same time, the Russian official adds, there are no injured people.

According to local media and Russian mass media, PJSC Taganrog Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex named after H. G. M. Beriev (TANTK named after H. M. Beriev) could have come under attack. But there is currently no confirmation of this information.