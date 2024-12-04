Drones attacked the air base in Ryazan, Russia — video
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On December 4, explosions rang out in the area of the Russian Diaghilev Air Base near Ryazan. The Russians have traditionally announced the work of air defense.

Points of attention

  • In Ryazan, a series of explosions were recorded near the Diaghilev airbase, as well as sounds that could be related to a drone attack.
  • The Diaghilev Air Base is equipped with strategic aviation aircraft and refueling aircraft, which makes it an important object of military infrastructure.

What is known about cotton in Ryazan

According to rosZMI, explosions were heard in the Diaghilev district, where the air base is located, around four o'clock.

Russian media also write that near Ryazan, sounds typical of drones were also heard. The work of air defense forces and means is also reported.

Instead, the local governor said that the air defense system allegedly shot down 3 UAVs over the territory of the Ryazan region.

By the way, according to open data, the 43rd Center for Combat Use and Retraining of Flight Personnel (CBZ PLS), which is equipped with Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3, Tu-134UBL, and An-26 aircraft, is located at Diaghilev Air Base.

In addition, the 203rd separate refueling aircraft regiment, equipped with IL-78 refueling aircraft, is located at this airport. And the 360th aircraft repair plant is also located next to the Diaghilev Air Base.

It should also be noted that the distance from Ryazan to the border with Ukraine is about 700 kilometers.

The Russians reported on the alleged downed drones

As noted in the Russian agency, they allegedly intercepted and destroyed 24 Ukrainian drones overnight.

6 were allegedly shot down over the Rostov region, 5 over the Bryansk region, 4 over the Belgorod region, 3 over the Ryazan region, 1 over the Astrakhan region, and 5 over the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

