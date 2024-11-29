Ukrainian soldiers attacked the Russian oil depot and destroyed the "Buk"

On the night of November 29, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit an oil depot in the Rostov region for the second time this year. In addition, they managed to destroy the radar station of the Buk-M3 air defense system of the Russian army.

What is known about the new successful operation of Ukraine

The Russian oil depot "Atlas", located in the Rostov region, came under a new powerful attack of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the territory of the facility. So far, at least two sources of ignition have been recorded.

What is important to understand is that in the summer of 2024, the specified oil base was already attacked by Ukrainian soldiers.

"Atlas" is part of the Russian military-industrial complex, which ensures the supply of petroleum products for the Russian army, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

Moreover, it is emphasized, within the framework of the implementation of the task of identifying and eliminating the means of air defense of the Russian army, it was possible to destroy the enemy radar station of the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile kit.

As the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes, the target was located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This operation was successfully implemented by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

Joint combat work on important military objectives of the Russian occupiers continues. Next will be... Glory to Ukraine! — emphasizes the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff

Drone attack on Russia on November 29

In the morning, the Ministry of Defense of Russia officially announced that about 50 drones attacked the territory of the aggressor country at night. In particular, an oil depot in the Rostov region came under their attack.

The enemy's defense department began to lie that their air defense forces were able to shoot down 47 Ukrainian drones.

In particular, we are talking about:

destruction of 29 unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Rostov region,

8 over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory,

3 drones each over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk and Voronezh regions,

one UAV over occupied Crimea.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has traditionally not published any confirmation of its loud statement.