Former German leader Angela Merkel appealed to Ukraine and its allies to consider diplomatic ways to end the war started by Russia.

The former chancellor of Germany began to assert that she did not want the aggressor country of the Russian Federation to win on the battlefield.

It is not only in the interests of Ukraine, but also in our interests, so that Putin does not win this war. Angela Merkel Ex-Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

According to her, as chancellor she did a lot to prevent a large-scale escalation.

This is a flagrant violation of international law that he (Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — ed.) committed with Ukraine, Merkel added. Share

According to the German politician, it is extremely important to "always consider diplomatic decisions in parallel."

Angela Merkel also emphasized that they should not be discussed just now, but only when the time is right.

Despite this, the former chancellor of the Russian Federation did not explain when this might happen.

She also reminded of her support for what official Berlin is doing for Ukraine, and suggested that it will not be easy for Ukraine to defeat Russia.

Nevertheless, I support everything that the international community is doing to put Ukraine in a good position. Angela Merkel Ex-Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

It is worth noting that earlier the former German leader released her memoirs, which is connected with her active presence in the media after almost three years of silence.