Former German leader Angela Merkel appealed to Ukraine and its allies to consider diplomatic ways to end the war started by Russia.
Points of attention
- Merkel emphasized that it is very important to prevent Russia from winning the war.
- She calls to always consider diplomatic decisions in parallel with military actions.
- The former chancellor expresses her support for Ukraine.
Merkel made a new statement about the war
The former chancellor of Germany began to assert that she did not want the aggressor country of the Russian Federation to win on the battlefield.
According to her, as chancellor she did a lot to prevent a large-scale escalation.
Merkel calls on Ukraine and the world not to forget about peaceful instruments to end the war
According to the German politician, it is extremely important to "always consider diplomatic decisions in parallel."
Angela Merkel also emphasized that they should not be discussed just now, but only when the time is right.
Despite this, the former chancellor of the Russian Federation did not explain when this might happen.
She also reminded of her support for what official Berlin is doing for Ukraine, and suggested that it will not be easy for Ukraine to defeat Russia.
It is worth noting that earlier the former German leader released her memoirs, which is connected with her active presence in the media after almost three years of silence.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-