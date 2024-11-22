Former German leader Angela Merkel publicly complains that she is, they say, being made a "scapegoat" against the backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Merkel responded to Zelensky's criticism of her decisions at the 2008 NATO summit.
- The politician claims that she admires the president of Ukraine, but she does not agree with some of his statements.
- Merkel said she knew about Putin's aggressive intentions.
Merkel reacted to Zelensky's appeal
Journalists asked the ex-Chancellor of Germany whether she had the feeling that she was being made a scapegoat against the background of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine because of her behavior at the NATO summit in 2008.
According to Angela Merkel, for her personally this is "not just a feeling, it's the truth."
The German politician frankly admits that she "admires Zelensky for his courage and determination", which he showed while defending his homeland from the enemy.
Despite this, Angela Merkel does not hide that she does not agree with him regarding Bucharest.
Merkel is trying to explain Putin's "logic".
The former German leader claims that the Russian dictator has long felt the existence of an existential threat to Russia and, against this background, tried to keep the former Soviet republics under control by inciting conflicts.
Journalists pointed out to the politician that she actually did not draw any conclusions, although she knew who Putin was and what to expect from him.
However, Merkel rejected these accusations.
