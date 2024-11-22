Former German leader Angela Merkel publicly complains that she is, they say, being made a "scapegoat" against the backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Merkel reacted to Zelensky's appeal

Journalists asked the ex-Chancellor of Germany whether she had the feeling that she was being made a scapegoat against the background of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine because of her behavior at the NATO summit in 2008.

According to Angela Merkel, for her personally this is "not just a feeling, it's the truth."

Volodymyr Zelenskyi, for example, called former French President Sarkozy and me to come to Buchi after the horrific massacre, apparently implying that our position in Bucharest was responsible for the deaths in Buchi. Angela Merkel Ex-Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

The German politician frankly admits that she "admires Zelensky for his courage and determination", which he showed while defending his homeland from the enemy.

Despite this, Angela Merkel does not hide that she does not agree with him regarding Bucharest.

I warned again and again, including in Bucharest in 2008: Putin considers the collapse of the Soviet Union to be the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century — and of course I do not share this point of view, — the politician added.

Merkel is trying to explain Putin's "logic".

The former German leader claims that the Russian dictator has long felt the existence of an existential threat to Russia and, against this background, tried to keep the former Soviet republics under control by inciting conflicts.

I was right in my warning. Because Putin invaded Georgia back in 2008, Angela Merkel said.

Journalists pointed out to the politician that she actually did not draw any conclusions, although she knew who Putin was and what to expect from him.

However, Merkel rejected these accusations.