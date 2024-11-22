Russia could not. Britain pointed to the shameful defeat of the Russian army

British intelligence has concluded that the massive use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was the key event that changed the nature of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Attack drones gave the Russian army space to rebuild its aviation fleet.
- Ukrainian drones successfully attack strategic objects of the Russian Federation, causing significant losses.
- Russia is unable to protect its facilities from Ukrainian drones, even with a numerical advantage.
Drones have a significant impact on the course of war
The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain draws attention to the fact that the huge number of attacks using attack drones, quite possibly, gave the Russian army space and time to restore its fleet of long-range aviation aircraft and related reserves of cruise and ballistic missiles.
According to intelligence officers, the main problem is that the air defense picture of Ukraine is becoming more and more tense, complex and difficult.
Against this background, one cannot ignore the fact that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are also extremely successfully using drones of their own production against military targets in Russia.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine succeeded in striking four Russian strategic ammunition depots hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine.
Russia has not yet been able to realize one of its main goals
What is important to understand is that the total tonnage of ammunition destroyed at these facilities represents the largest loss of ammunition supplied by Russia and North Korea during the war.
These data are also officially confirmed by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.
According to intelligence officers, Ukraine's successful operations indicate Russia's inability to protect strategic military facilities from Ukrainian drone attacks.
Moreover, it is indicated that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation resorted to using its tactical-level aircraft, such as Su-34 aircraft, as aerial artillery.
