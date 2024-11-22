"Kedr" complex. DIU revealed details about the ballistics of Russia after the attack on the Dnipro

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine reports that on November 21, the aggressor country Russia struck the territory of Ukraine, using a ballistic missile, probably from the Kedr missile complex.

What is known about the Russian missile complex "Kedr"

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the flight time of this Russian missile from the moment of launch in the Astrakhan region to the impact in the city of Dnipro was 15 minutes.

In addition, it is emphasized that six combat units were installed on the missile: each one is equipped with six sub-munitions. The speed on the final part of the trajectory is more than Mach 11.

Photo: open sources

The GUR draws attention to the fact that several enterprises of the enemy military industry are involved in the development of the Kedr mobile missile complex:

JSC "Corporation "Moscow Institute of Heat Engineering" (Moscow);

JSC "Federal Scientific and Production Center "Titan-Barricady" (Volgograd);

JSC "Main Special Design Bureau "Prozhektor" (Moscow);

JSC "Concern "Sozvezdie" (Voronezh);

JSC "Scientific Production Enterprise "Spetsenergomechanika" (Moscow); "Continent" Scientific Research Center of Special Equipment and Conversion LLC (Moscow).

Photo: open sources

According to the GUR data, the tests of the Kedr missile complex took place at the "4th State Central Interspecies Range of the Russian Federation" (Kapustin Yar, Astrakhan Oblast) in October 2023 and June 2024.

How Putin himself commented on the ballistic missile strike on Ukraine

The aggressor country of the Russian Federation hit the territory of Ukraine on November 21 with the Oreshnyk ballistic missile, this was its test.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made such a statement during an address to Russians.

According to Putin, Russia allegedly launched a combined attack on a defense facility in Ukraine in response to strikes by American and British weapons against the Russian Federation.

Russia's latest medium-range missile system was tested in combat conditions. In this case, with non-nuclear equipment of the rocket. Share

Against this background, the USA stated that the increase in terror on the part of the Russian Federation will not be able to stop the support of Ukraine by its allies.