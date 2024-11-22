The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, ordered the transfer of anti-aircraft missiles to North Korea in exchange for the involvement of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.

Kim Jong Un got what he planned from Putin

Shin Wonsik, the head of the Ministry of Defense of South Korea, made a statement in this regard.

According to his department, the aggressor country Russia provided anti-aircraft missiles and other equipment to strengthen Pyongyang's air defense network.

In addition, it is emphasized that the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin managed to transfer various economic aid to North Korea.

According to journalists, Seoul and Washington have expressed concern about Russia's possible transfer of sensitive nuclear and missile technology to North Korea.

How many soldiers can the DPRK send to Russia?

As Bloomberg managed to find out, Kim Jong Un's regime may send a total of up to 100,000 of its troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine.

Interlocutors told the publication that North Korea could deploy up to 100,000 military personnel to support Russia's war in Ukraine if the alliance between Pyongyang and Moscow continues to deepen, the publication said. Share

According to anonymous sources, this analysis is one of several on the partnership between Russian and North Korean dictators Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.

In addition, it is emphasized that such a step cannot be considered inevitable.