The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, ordered the transfer of anti-aircraft missiles to North Korea in exchange for the involvement of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Putin's decision caused concern on the part of Western leaders.
- North Korea may send up to 100,000 military personnel to the war against Ukraine.
- Cooperation between Putin and Kim Jong Un could lead to sharing of dangerous technology.
Kim Jong Un got what he planned from Putin
Shin Wonsik, the head of the Ministry of Defense of South Korea, made a statement in this regard.
According to his department, the aggressor country Russia provided anti-aircraft missiles and other equipment to strengthen Pyongyang's air defense network.
In addition, it is emphasized that the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin managed to transfer various economic aid to North Korea.
According to journalists, Seoul and Washington have expressed concern about Russia's possible transfer of sensitive nuclear and missile technology to North Korea.
How many soldiers can the DPRK send to Russia?
As Bloomberg managed to find out, Kim Jong Un's regime may send a total of up to 100,000 of its troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine.
According to anonymous sources, this analysis is one of several on the partnership between Russian and North Korean dictators Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.
In addition, it is emphasized that such a step cannot be considered inevitable.
Journalists note that military support of this scale, if it occurs, is likely to be provided in groups with a rotation of troops over time, rather than as part of a single deployment.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-