The Ukraine-NATO Council convenes an urgent meeting

The Ukraine-NATO Council plans to hold an emergency meeting after Russia's first use of an experimental ballistic missile on Ukrainian territory.
- Ukraine and NATO are planning to agree on how they will respond to increased terror from the Russian Federation.
- NATO Secretary General intends to hold important talks with the new US President Donald Trump.
- The purpose of the meeting between Rutte and Trump is to achieve a just and durable peace in Ukraine.
Ukraine and NATO will discuss the Russian strike on the Dnipro "Oreshnik"
As the journalists managed to find out, a new extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council should be held on November 26 in Brussels.
It is urgently called by the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
In the center of the discussion will be Russia's use of a medium-range ballistic missile on the Dnipro.
As mentioned earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin presented it as an experimental Oreshnik missile, based on the older Rubezh ICBM, which is a potential carrier of a nuclear warhead.
The Air Force of Ukraine reported that during the morning attack on the Dnipro on November 21, the Russian Federation used an intercontinental ballistic missile.
NATO Secretary General has planned an important meeting regarding Ukraine
Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte intends to hold talks with the new US President Donald Trump soon.
Together, they plan to discuss in detail the strategy of negotiations regarding the settlement of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.
According to journalists, Rutte's meeting with Trump will take place at the Republican's estate in Mar-a-Lago.
According to one of the insiders, the main message of the NATO Secretary General will be that the interests of Trump and Europe will be served by a "fair and durable peace" that will not encourage Russian aggression and will provide reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.
Rutte will try to prove to the US president that a bad deal on Ukraine will hurt him as much as Europe.
