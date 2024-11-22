This is a bluff. What is the paradox of Putin's actions against the background of the war
Putin cannot back up his threats with actions
Source:  ISW

The ISW team draws attention to the fact that the latest statements of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, demonstrate the chaotic nature of the Kremlin in defining "red lines". This raises doubts about the dictator's real readiness for escalation.

Putin cannot back up his threats with actions

The American Institute for the Study of War points out that the Russian dictator's statement on November 21 demonstrates that the Kremlin's rhetoric regarding escalation remains mostly at the level of verbal threats.

As you know, Moscow's latest threats were aimed at those allies of Kyiv who allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on "Russian territory".

Despite this, for some reason, Vladimir Putin continues to ignore the fact that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have been striking the occupied territories, which the Kremlin illegally declares to be part of Russia, for years.

It is important to understand that, first of all, we are talking about Crimea, which was occupied by the aggressor country 10 years ago.

Moreover, it is no secret that Ukraine regularly attacks Crimea with American ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles, starting from April 2023.

However, this fact does not worry the Russian dictator too much, who only threatens retaliation, but in fact does not react to it in any way.

Allies of Ukraine bit Putin's bluff

As Western analysts note, the rhetoric of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation regarding "red lines" is constantly changing, which undermines its effectiveness.

Vladimir Putin has many times threatened Kyiv's allies with serious consequences for the help they provide to Ukraine, but he has never implemented what he promised.

In the end, most of Ukraine's partners came to the conclusion that most of the Russian dictator's threats are bluffs.

Putin has previously threatened retaliation for providing Ukraine with jet artillery, tanks, warplanes and the ability to strike Russia, but has reversed course every time the West challenged his bluff, the report said.

