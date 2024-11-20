The authorities of the Russian Federation claim that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not going to discuss with the new US president the freezing of the war against Ukraine, but will continue to pursue exclusively his goals.

Putin does not want to negotiate on Trump's terms

Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov made a new statement on this matter.

He repeated once again that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, is allegedly ready for negotiations with the new head of the White House, Donald Trump.

Despite this, as it turned out, the Russian dictator is not even going to discuss certain topics with the republican.

The president (this is how dictator Putin is still called in the Kremlin — ed.) has also already spoken about the fact that some option of freezing this conflict (the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine — ed.) will not work for us. It is important for us to achieve our goals, which are well known to everyone. Dmytro Peskov Kremlin spokesman

Against this background, the press secretary of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation once again decided to remind that Putin "really repeatedly, or rather, constantly declares that he is ready for contacts and negotiations."

What was previously stated by insiders in the Kremlin

The Reuters news agency has learned from its anonymous sources that Putin is said to be ready to discuss a cease-fire agreement with Donald Trump in Ukraine.

Despite this, he is not going to give Ukraine the previously captured territories.

There is an opportunity for negotiations regarding the exact distribution of the four eastern regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson. The Kremlin continues to lie that these four regions are part of Russia. Share

In addition, it was emphasized that the Russian dictator may agree to the withdrawal of troops from relatively small areas of territory in the Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions.