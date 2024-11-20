The Pentagon reacted to Putin's updated nuclear doctrine

The US Defense Ministry is not surprised by the renewal of Russia's nuclear doctrine. However, there are currently no signs that the Russian Federation is preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The US Defense Ministry is not surprised by the renewal of Russia's nuclear doctrine.
- So far, there are no signs that the Russian Federation is preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
- The update of Russia's nuclear doctrine defines the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons, including the launch of ballistic missiles.
- The decision to use nuclear weapons belongs exclusively to Putin for the purpose of nuclear deterrence.
The Russian Federation is not preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine
Deputy Press Secretary of the Pentagon Sabrina Singh informed about this at the briefing.
The Pentagon's deputy press secretary added that this was "the same irresponsible rhetoric that we have seen before and that we have seen openly over the last two years."
Update of Russia's nuclear doctrine — what is known so far
The document states that so-called "aggression" against Russia or its allies by a non-nuclear state, with the support of a nuclear state, will be considered a joint attack.
In addition, it is emphasized that Moscow can use nuclear weapons in the event of a critical threat to its sovereignty or territorial integrity, as well as the territory of Belarus.
Moreover, it is indicated that the readiness and determination of the aggressor country to use nuclear weapons should serve as a means of nuclear deterrence.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-