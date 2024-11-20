The Pentagon reacted to Putin's updated nuclear doctrine

The US Defense Ministry is not surprised by the renewal of Russia's nuclear doctrine. However, there are currently no signs that the Russian Federation is preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Deputy Press Secretary of the Pentagon Sabrina Singh informed about this at the briefing.

We are not surprised by Russia's update of its nuclear doctrine. That's something they've been signaling they intend to upgrade for the past few weeks, said Sabrina Singh.

The Pentagon's deputy press secretary added that this was "the same irresponsible rhetoric that we have seen before and that we have seen openly over the last two years."

So this is something that we will continue to monitor, but we have no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. And we don't see any changes that need to be made to our own nuclear posture," Singh concluded.

Update of Russia's nuclear doctrine — what is known so far

The document states that so-called "aggression" against Russia or its allies by a non-nuclear state, with the support of a nuclear state, will be considered a joint attack.

In addition, it is emphasized that Moscow can use nuclear weapons in the event of a critical threat to its sovereignty or territorial integrity, as well as the territory of Belarus.

One of the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons is the launch of ballistic missiles on Russian territory. According to the doctrine, the decision to use nuclear weapons is made solely by Putin.

Moreover, it is indicated that the readiness and determination of the aggressor country to use nuclear weapons should serve as a means of nuclear deterrence.