Putin updated the nuclear doctrine of Russia — the first reaction of the USA appeared

The team of American leader Joe Biden does not plan to adjust its own policy of nuclear deterrence in response to the renewed nuclear doctrine approved by Russia.

Putin again failed to intimidate the USA

A representative of the National Security Council of the White House commented on the new decision of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

As you know, the illegitimate president of Russia recently expanded the "grounds" for the use of nuclear weapons.

According to one of the insiders, official Washington "was not surprised by Russia's announcement that it will update its nuclear doctrine", as it has repeatedly said so, resorting to "irresponsible rhetoric".

Without observing any changes in Russia's nuclear forces, we see no reason to adjust our own nuclear forces or doctrine in response to Russia's statements today, — ironically noted the representative of the US National Security Council.

In addition, he drew attention to the fact that Putin's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine is a "significant escalation."

Updating Russia's nuclear doctrine — what is currently known

The document states that so-called "aggression" against Russia or its allies by a non-nuclear state, with the support of a nuclear state, will be considered a joint attack.

In addition, it is emphasized that Moscow can use nuclear weapons in the event of a critical threat to its sovereignty or territorial integrity, as well as the territory of Belarus.

Photo: screenshot

One of the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons is the launch of ballistic missiles on Russian territory. According to the doctrine, the decision to use nuclear weapons is made solely by Putin.

Moreover, it is indicated that the readiness and determination of the aggressor country to use nuclear weapons should serve as a means of nuclear deterrence.