Johnson sounds the alarm after the talks between Scholz and Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

Johnson sounds the alarm after the talks between Scholz and Putin

Johnson sounds the alarm after the talks between Scholz and Putin
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to former British leader Boris Johnson, the recent talks between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are an extremely alarming signal.

Points of attention

  • After Scholz's conversation with Putin, there is a risk of a return to the "Normandy format".
  • Boris Johnson reminded that Ukraine is an absolutely innocent party and needs more support from allies
  • Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Putin is not seeking an agreement to end the war.

Johnson urged Western leaders to come to their senses

According to the British leader, there is a risk of a return to the "Normandy format" after Scholz's conversation with Putin.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about negotiations regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which were aimed at a peaceful settlement and in which Germany and France also participated.

According to Boris Johnson, he shares the opinion of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi on this matter.

I am afraid that Volodymyr Zelenskyi is absolutely right. We risk returning to the terrible Franco-German Norman format, which treated Russia and Ukraine as equal interlocutors in an internal dispute.

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Former Prime Minister of Great Britain

The former British leader once again reminded the international community that it was the Russian dictator who launched the full-scale invasion, and "Ukraine is a completely innocent party."

The only way to end this war is to massively and quickly strengthen Ukraine's position, Boris Johnson emphasized.

How Zelensky commented on the conversation between Scholz and Putin

The Ukrainian leader believes that currently the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, does not want to negotiate an end to the war against Ukraine.

According to the head of state, the Russian dictator has started negotiations with foreign leaders to end his international isolation.

I think that Putin does not want peace at all, but this does not mean that he does not want to sit down with one of the leaders (at the negotiating table — ed.). Because for him it is the destruction of political isolation. It is profitable for him to sit down, talk and not come to an agreement. He can't go out, and to talk means going somewhere, which means he needs to unblock it. This is the destruction of isolation…

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state added that Putin wants to negotiate capitulation terms with Ukraine, but no one will allow him to do so.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky put forward a condition for negotiations with Russia and turned to Trump
Zelensky put forward a condition for negotiations with Russia and turned to Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Many disappointments. What is known about the new scandal in the Trump team
What's wrong with Pete Hegseth
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky announced the testing of 4 types of Ukrainian missiles
Zelenskyi

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?