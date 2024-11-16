Johnson sounds the alarm after the talks between Scholz and Putin

According to former British leader Boris Johnson, the recent talks between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are an extremely alarming signal.

Johnson urged Western leaders to come to their senses

According to the British leader, there is a risk of a return to the "Normandy format" after Scholz's conversation with Putin.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about negotiations regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which were aimed at a peaceful settlement and in which Germany and France also participated.

According to Boris Johnson, he shares the opinion of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi on this matter.

I am afraid that Volodymyr Zelenskyi is absolutely right. We risk returning to the terrible Franco-German Norman format, which treated Russia and Ukraine as equal interlocutors in an internal dispute. Boris Johnson Former Prime Minister of Great Britain

The former British leader once again reminded the international community that it was the Russian dictator who launched the full-scale invasion, and "Ukraine is a completely innocent party."

The only way to end this war is to massively and quickly strengthen Ukraine's position, Boris Johnson emphasized. Share

That is a shameful betrayal of the reality - that Putin has launched a… https://t.co/xBip68Y7Lf — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 15, 2024

How Zelensky commented on the conversation between Scholz and Putin

The Ukrainian leader believes that currently the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, does not want to negotiate an end to the war against Ukraine.

According to the head of state, the Russian dictator has started negotiations with foreign leaders to end his international isolation.

I think that Putin does not want peace at all, but this does not mean that he does not want to sit down with one of the leaders (at the negotiating table — ed.). Because for him it is the destruction of political isolation. It is profitable for him to sit down, talk and not come to an agreement. He can't go out, and to talk means going somewhere, which means he needs to unblock it. This is the destruction of isolation… Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state added that Putin wants to negotiate capitulation terms with Ukraine, but no one will allow him to do so.