According to former British leader Boris Johnson, the recent talks between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are an extremely alarming signal.
Points of attention
- After Scholz's conversation with Putin, there is a risk of a return to the "Normandy format".
- Boris Johnson reminded that Ukraine is an absolutely innocent party and needs more support from allies
- Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Putin is not seeking an agreement to end the war.
Johnson urged Western leaders to come to their senses
According to the British leader, there is a risk of a return to the "Normandy format" after Scholz's conversation with Putin.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about negotiations regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which were aimed at a peaceful settlement and in which Germany and France also participated.
According to Boris Johnson, he shares the opinion of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi on this matter.
The former British leader once again reminded the international community that it was the Russian dictator who launched the full-scale invasion, and "Ukraine is a completely innocent party."
How Zelensky commented on the conversation between Scholz and Putin
The Ukrainian leader believes that currently the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, does not want to negotiate an end to the war against Ukraine.
According to the head of state, the Russian dictator has started negotiations with foreign leaders to end his international isolation.
In addition, the head of state added that Putin wants to negotiate capitulation terms with Ukraine, but no one will allow him to do so.
