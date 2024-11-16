Zelensky put forward a condition for negotiations with Russia and turned to Trump

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, a strong Ukraine is the main condition for starting negotiations with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation. In addition, Kyiv is counting on the support of the new US President Donald Trump in the event of negotiations.
Points of attention
- Upholding values and fairness is key to starting negotiations.
- Trump should be an ally of Ukraine, not just a mediator.
- The elements of Ukraine's Victory Plan should be included in the negotiation strategy.
Ukraine will not enter negotiations with Russia in a weak position
As the president emphasized, "a strong Ukraine" is the main condition for the start of negotiations. What is important to understand is that it should be like this not only at the front, but also in diplomacy.
In addition, it is emphasized that the support of values and justice will be the support of Ukraine, and neutrality on the part of the mediator is impossible here.
According to the Ukrainian leader, the position of the new head of the White House, Donald Trump, is extremely important in this situation.
Trump should be on the side of Ukraine
First of all, it is about the USA remaining an ally of Ukraine, and not turning into a neutral mediator.
As the head of state noted, this is one of the points at the entrance, which is very important at any negotiation site.
In addition, it is indicated that the elements of the Victory Plan of Ukraine must still be applied.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-