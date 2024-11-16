Zelensky put forward a condition for negotiations with Russia and turned to Trump

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, a strong Ukraine is the main condition for starting negotiations with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation. In addition, Kyiv is counting on the support of the new US President Donald Trump in the event of negotiations.

Ukraine will not enter negotiations with Russia in a weak position

As the president emphasized, "a strong Ukraine" is the main condition for the start of negotiations. What is important to understand is that it should be like this not only at the front, but also in diplomacy.

In addition, it is emphasized that the support of values and justice will be the support of Ukraine, and neutrality on the part of the mediator is impossible here.

That Ukraine will not be alone with the Russian Federation, under the conditions that Ukraine will be strong. What can be the negotiations simply with the killer? If we talk to Putin, and we are not strengthened in the conditions we are in now, this is a losing status for Ukraine at the entrance. This is not about a just peace. Of course, in a weak situation, there is nothing to do at these negotiations. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, the position of the new head of the White House, Donald Trump, is extremely important in this situation.

Trump should be on the side of Ukraine

First of all, it is about the USA remaining an ally of Ukraine, and not turning into a neutral mediator.

You can't talk abstractly: I'm a mediator, so I can't choose one side or the other. This cannot be the case with violations of international law. America should maintain the position of supporting Ukraine in the fact that Russia is the aggressor. This status should remain. Then we should also think,” Zelenskyy addressed Trump. Share

As the head of state noted, this is one of the points at the entrance, which is very important at any negotiation site.