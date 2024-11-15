Great news. The EU reacted to Trump's new decision

According to the head of Czech diplomacy Jan Lipavsky, the latest decisions of the new US President Donald Trump indicate that the European Union and the States will still be able to come to an agreement and continue cooperation.
Points of attention
- The European Union should invest more in its own defense.
- The appointment of Marco Rubio as the head of the State Department was a positive signal for the EU.
- The Czech Republic is optimistic about future US aid to Ukraine.
Will Trump block aid to Ukraine?
On the persuasion of the head of the Foreign Ministry of the Czech Republic, so that this does not happen, the new head of the White House will demand a greater contribution from Europe to its own security.
He also tried to reassure Ukrainians who believe that Trump will block aid to Kyiv.
According to the diplomat, against this background, he remains positive, even if the statements of the Republicans and Trump regarding Ukraine are vague.
What Trump's decision pleasantly surprised the EU
Jan Lipavsky calls on the European Union to invest more in its own defense.
According to the head of the Czech Foreign Ministry, official Brussels welcomes the decision of the new US president to appoint Marco Rubio as the head of the State Department.
He emphasized that this is the most positive signal for the European Union.
