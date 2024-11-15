Great news. The EU reacted to Trump's new decision

According to the head of Czech diplomacy Jan Lipavsky, the latest decisions of the new US President Donald Trump indicate that the European Union and the States will still be able to come to an agreement and continue cooperation.

Will Trump block aid to Ukraine?

On the persuasion of the head of the Foreign Ministry of the Czech Republic, so that this does not happen, the new head of the White House will demand a greater contribution from Europe to its own security.

He also tried to reassure Ukrainians who believe that Trump will block aid to Kyiv.

We do not know how American aid to Ukraine will or will not continue. It will not be the case that Donald Trump can press the switch, and the next day Ukraine will receive nothing at all. Yan Lipavskyi Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic

According to the diplomat, against this background, he remains positive, even if the statements of the Republicans and Trump regarding Ukraine are vague.

I personally remain an optimist. It is always necessary to prepare for all scenarios, he warned.

What Trump's decision pleasantly surprised the EU

Jan Lipavsky calls on the European Union to invest more in its own defense.

At the same time, when I look at what Donald Trump is saying about China, about Iran, about security in the Middle East, how he is talking about North Korea, I would be surprised if Russia is not already included in this puzzle.

According to the head of the Czech Foreign Ministry, official Brussels welcomes the decision of the new US president to appoint Marco Rubio as the head of the State Department.

He emphasized that this is the most positive signal for the European Union.